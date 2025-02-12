Cebu cops to go on heightened alert for Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Policemen in the province of Cebu will be on heightened alert to ensure that peace and order are maintained amid the celebration of Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14.

With only a few days left until the widely celebrated day of romance, law enforcers are gearing up to provide security coverage for the public’s safety.

Police Captain Dun Blane Tabares, spokesperson for the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), stated that officers in all stations across the province will be on heightened alert, particularly in places of convergence.

“While this occasion is a time for love and togetherness, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant. Police officers will be on heightened alert, particularly in areas where crowds are expected. Security personnel will be strategically deployed to maintain order and respond swiftly to any security concerns,” Tabares said.

In Cebu City, police officers will also be deployed in establishments such as restaurants and motels to ensure that no criminal activities take place.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that police visibility will be intensified in these specific areas of the city.

Macatangay added that the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) has been instructed to closely patrol areas like motels to safeguard minors who may fall victim to trafficking.

“We will be tasking our WCPD in all our police stations to monitor activities that might lead to that particular crime. Again, hopefully, there will be no incidents reported here in Cebu City. But definitely, we will keep such incidents under close watch,” she said.

At a time when everyone is immersed in the celebration of love, authorities are reminding the public to take caution against “love scams,” wherein most victims are deceived while seeking romance online.

To avoid being victimized, Tabares advised the public to always verify the real identity of people they meet online.

He added that individuals must refrain from sending money to people they have only met online.

Macatangay, for her part, urged the public to be responsible in their activities during the Valentine’s Day celebration.

“Your PNP, especially here in the Cebu City Police Office, is ready to respond to any request for assistance. Regarding online scams, we can also assist victims of such swindling cases in partnership with our Anti-Cybercrime Group. But hopefully, this coming February 14, everyone will love responsibly,” she said.

