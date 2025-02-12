Generally fair weather expected in Cebu on Valentine’s Day

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 12,2025 - 09:52 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Good news for lovebirds looking forward to spend their Valentine’s Day outside.

Fair weather will prevail in Cebu this week, the state weather bureau reported on Wednesday, February 12.

“Today (Wednesday) until Sunday, generally fair weather ta with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms,” said Ana Dumdum, weather specialist at Pagasa’s Mactan station.

In addition, threats of a low-pressure area (LPA) will unlikely affect Cebu, said the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“LPA is outside of our area of responsibility. Ginabantayan lang nato because ang trough basin makaaffect some parts of Palawan,” Dumdum added.

On Wednesday, Pagasa spotted an LPA 260 kilometers west northwest of Pagasa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan.

As of this writing, the state weather bureau forecasted that the weather disturbance has ‘medium to low’ chances of developing into a tropical depression.

Twenty-five tropical cyclones are expected to hit the Philippines this year. /clorenciana

