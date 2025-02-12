1-Pacman ramps up Cebu campaign with sports, community support

CEBU, Philippines — The 1-Pacman Party List, a frontrunner in recent party-list surveys, is making waves in Cebu with a dynamic campaign centered on sports development, youth empowerment, and community service.

Led by first nominee Milka Romero, the group held a series of medical missions and sports events across the province, reaching hundreds of beneficiaries.

Cebu, a priority area for 1-Pacman, served as the stage for the party list’s community-driven initiatives. Romero spearheaded a series of sports tournaments, medical outreach programs, and distribution drives in key locations to strengthen the party list’s advocacy for accessible healthcare, education, and athletic development.

Bringing assistance to communities

On February 6, 1-Pacman conducted a major community distribution event in Barangay Bonbon, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, which benefited 262 individuals from nearby communities, including Babag, Buot, Pung-ol Sibugay, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Sinsin, Tabunan, and Tagbao.

Residents received free medicines, prescription glasses, and other essential supplies.

A day later, another 1-Pacman outreach took place in Barangay Pahina, Cebu City, extending medical assistance to over 200 individuals.

The overwhelming turnout highlighted the growing support for 1-Pacman’s mission of promoting healthcare accessibility and social welfare.

Championing sports and youth development

As part of its campaign, 1-Pacman hosted the 1-Pacman Volleyball Festival in Lapu-Lapu City, where over 300 volleyball enthusiasts from 28 barangays gathered for a spirited tournament at the Brgy. Bankal Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, in Mandaue City, young athletes honed their skills through a volleyball clinic led by professional players from the Capital1 Solar Spikers.

“These initiatives mark the beginning of our extensive sports campaign, which we aim to expand nationwide. Because through sports, we empower the youth, instill discipline, and create more opportunities for their future,” Romero said.

Strong track record in Congress

1-Pacman’s commitment to advocacy extends beyond community programs. In the past nine years, the party list has successfully championed legislative measures aimed at social progress.

Under the leadership of Rep. Mikee Romero, it has authored and co-sponsored 144 laws, including Republic Act No. 11214, which institutionalized the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) as a hub for athlete development and sporting excellence.

Milka Romero leads 1-Pacman’s next chapter

With the transition of leadership from Rep. Mikee Romero to Milka Romero, 1-Pacman is set to build upon its strong foundation. The younger Romero, who also served as the party list’s chairman in previous terms, is determined to bring fresh energy and innovation to its advocacy.

“I want to enhance access to sports scholarships and educational programs, particularly in Cebu and across the country,” Milka said.

“Education and sports are great equalizers, and through 1-Pacman, we will continue to create meaningful opportunities for young Filipinos,” she added.

Expanding reach and impact

According to the latest Pulse Asia survey, 1-Pacman remains among the top ten most preferred party lists, solidifying its reputation as a trusted advocate for sports and community welfare.

Another survey by Tangere, conducted in January 2025, affirmed its strong standing nationwide, with respondents citing economic concerns, healthcare, and anti-corruption efforts as top priorities—areas where 1-Pacman has actively contributed.

In the coming months, 1-Pacman plans to expand its reach, bringing more sports programs, medical missions, and scholarship opportunities to communities across the country.

