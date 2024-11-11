Milka Romero aims to expand sports initiatives across Cebu, Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu marks the beginning of a broader lineup of sports and community programs led by the 1-Pacman Party List in the coming months.

Milka Romero, 1-Pacman Party List’s first nominee, announced this during her successful two-day visit to Cebu, where she spearheaded a series of sports and outreach activities in the tri-cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

These activities, which ranged from a volleyball festival to a medical mission, embody 1-Pacman’s strong commitment to fostering youth empowerment through sports.

ALSO READ:

Milka Romero, 1-Pacman Party List light up Cebu’s volleyball scene

LIST: 190 party-list groups seek House seat in 2025 elections

In Lapu-Lapu City, over 300 volleyball enthusiasts from 28 barangays gathered for the 1-Pacman Party List Volleyball Festival, a tournament held at the Brgy. Bankal gymnasium last Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Brgy, Subangdaku in Mandaue City, young athletes honed their skills through a volleyball clinic led by Capital1 Solar Spikers’ Iris Tolenada and Leila Cruz last Sunday. The weekend’s initiatives culminated in a medical mission in Brgy. Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City, which served its senior citizens.

Sports campaign

Romero, a former member of the Philippine women’s football team and an athlete herself, expressed her excitement for the campaign’s future, which she envisions will extend nationwide over the coming months.

“This marks the kickoff of our sports campaign, a key advocacy of 1-Pacman,” said Romero.

“For years, we’ve supported health, education, and sports initiatives here in Cebu. Now, our focus is to empower the youth through sports and community-building activities like our volleyball festival and clinic. Through sports, we believe we can inspire a more youth.”

Romero, who also co-owns the PVL’s Capital1 Solar Spikers, explained that she plans to extend these efforts to other areas, with sports clinics, medical missions, and scholarships playing a central role.

“I’m eager to undertake more projects like these and increase our support for Cebu’s communities,” she added.

1-Pacman Party List

In her new role as 1-Pacman’s first nominee, Romero aims to build a stronger sports program that will not only foster talent but also open doors to meaningful career pathways for young Filipinos, whether they pursue professional sports or explore other avenues.

“We want to increase access to sports scholarships. Education and sports are great equalizers, and through 1-Pacman, we aim to make these opportunities more attainable. If given the chance to serve the Filipinos, we plan to expand our reach, especially here in Cebu,” she said.

Romero shared that to date, the 1-Pacman Party List has provided over 80,000 medical assistance services nationwide and supported 30,000 scholars through its educational programs over the past eight years. This time, she wants to focus on improving sports programs and establishing a broader reach throughout the country.

In the coming months, Romero and 1-Pacman Party List will return to Cebu to conduct additional sports and outreach activities. She also hinted of upcoming visits to other localities in the Visayas, including Bohol and Bacolod, as they work to build a legacy of youth empowerment and community engagement across the country.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP