Rising love scams in Central Visayas: How to spot them

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Love bombing refers to the tactic of overwhelming someone with attention and affection to influence them.

But in worst cases, it’s a manipulation act to control and ultimately, defraud another person.

Love bombing is just one of the many tactics used in love scams, and in Central Visayas, authorities have expressed alarm over the continued rise of this type of fraud.

In 2024, the National Bureau of Investigation in the region (NBI-7) recorded at least six cases of love scams, said director and lawyer Renan Augustus Oliva.

READ:

Scammers using AI to dupe the lonely looking for love

Scammers using 4PH, Human Settlements Department warns public

But they believed love scams, also known as romance scams, are widely underreported, with many victims yet to come forward and file cases against the perpetrators.

“Because of the stigma and shame. We are aware that there are more victims out there but will not file cases,” said NBI-7 special agent Maria Contessa Lastimosa in a mix of Cebuano and English.

So far, three suspects have been arrested in relation to love scams in Central Visayas, and all of them are based outside the region.

Most of the victims happened to be middle aged adults, between 40 and 50 years old.

Cases of love scams also involved millions in pesos.

In one instance, con artists were able to siphon a total of P23 million from their victim, said Lastimosa.

While love scams, whether online or in any other platforms, are not new, this type of fraud became rampant during Covid-19.

Lately, agents also observed how scammers leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and MetaAI for their scheme.

With people glued on their smartphones all day, it’s no surprise that cybercriminals take advantage of this.

In today’s hyperconnected world, here are some tips shared by NBI-7 on how to protect from love scams and other online fraud.

Research and do a little digging: Scammers often use profile photos of celebrities and good-looking personalities to hoodwink victims. In addition, they curate a profile that looks ‘too good to be true’, complete with fake or stolen images projecting wealth and status. To prevent falling into love scams, NBI-7 advised netizens to scrutinize the profile of the people they’re talking to. They can also cross-check the information being shared through a simple Google search. Another handy tool for detecting scammers is the Google Image Search or reverse image search, a function that allows users to upload a photo on Google to check for more details. Asking for money is red flag: When the person on the other end starts asking for payment or money in various ways, like shipment fee for a package intended for the victim, it’s a tell-tale sign of a love scam, Lastimosa pointed out. “If they’re the rich person they claim to be, why do they need money from you?” Love bombing: As mentioned earlier in this article, love bombing is one of the many traits of a love scam. Victims of love scams are often easily controlled through love bombing. “They (scammers) usually greet their victims ‘good morning’ and shower them with praises even early in the morning,” explained Lastimosa. Too fast: Love scammers express or confess their feelings too quickly, or that the relationship moves too fast. In some cases, they propose to marry their victims within just weeks or months of contact. Too many excuses: Con artists involved in romance scams often resort to excuses when they fail to show up to in-person dates. This is why authorities cautioned the public when they haven’t met the person after several months—regardless of the reason—it’s wise to be suspicious.

With Valentine’s Day drawing near, authorities constantly remind the public to stay vigilant and trust their instincts.

If something feels off, it probably is. /clorenciana