Scammers using 4PH, Human Settlements Department warns public

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is reiterating its warning against unscrupulous individuals and groups using the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program to solicit cash from unsuspecting victims.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar re-issued the warning to the public amid information about solicitation activities using 4PH Program, particularly preying on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

According to information from DHSUD, certain individuals or groups are enticing “investors”, particularly OFWs, to finance 4PH projects in exchange for attractive return rates.

“Hindi po kami tumatanggap ng investors para magpagawa ng 4PH projects. Wala pong authorized na opisina o tao, kahit dito sa DHSUD, na makipag transaksyon tungkol sa ganitong investment scheme (We do not accept investors to do 4PH projects. There is no authorized office or person, not even here at DHSUD, to conduct transactions regarding this investment scheme),” Acuzar said in a news release on Sunday.

“Fake news po yan, o mas malala baka po scam (That’s fake news, or worse, maybe a scam),” he added.

Acuzar urged the public to report any information regarding private individuals or groups posing as “agents” of 4PH as he stressed that those interested in 4PH should only channel their queries and concerns to DHSUD or their host local government units (LGUs).

The housing czar said any information relayed to DHSUD would be handled with utmost confidentiality, as he vowed to throw the book against those found abusing 4PH.

“We will exert the full force of the law against these unscrupulous individuals or groups preying on unsuspecting victims,” Acuzar vowed.

He assured that the DHSUD will not tolerate any illegal act meant to discredit or derail the current implementation of 4PH in various parts of the country.

To report any suspicion of illegal activities, like solicitations, in connection to 4PH, please contact (02) 8424-4070, or send an email to [email protected]. (PR)

