Rhenz Abando shuts down Rumors of MPBL Cebu return

CEBU CITY, Philippines—High-flying Filipino star Rhenz Abando has shut down rumors linking him to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), particularly speculation about a Cebu-based squad’s return.

The 6-foot-2 former NCAA “Rookie of the Year” and “Most Valuable Player” took to Facebook on Wednesday, February 12, to refute claims that he would be suiting up for the rumored Cebu team—the “Cebu Classic” or the Abra Weavers.

The rumors originated from a report by veteran sports journalist Snow Badua, who suggested that Abando was considering an MPBL stint and even recruiting players to join him. The buzz sent Cebu’s basketball community into a frenzy, but Abando wasted no time shutting it down.

“Kulit mo, Snow Badua. Sabing hindi nga eh. Bat ba ang dami mong sinasabi? Tsaka bat ako mag-iingat? Sinong tinatakot mo? Ang dami mong sinasabi, sabihin mo nga sa harap ko yan. Kita tayo! Anong halos 2 years? Dun pa lang fake na eh. Wag ako, Snow. Kung mantitrip ka, wag ako!” Abando fired back in his post. (You’re so persistent, Snow Badua. I already said no. Why do you keep talking? And why should I be careful? Who are you trying to scare? You’re saying too much—say that to my face. Let’s meet! What do you mean ‘almost two years’? That’s already fake. Not me, Snow. If you’re going to mess with someone, don’t pick me!)

Abando isn’t the only big name linked to the rumored MPBL Cebu squad. Former PBA center Greg Slaughter, ex-UAAP star Paul Desiderio, and MPBL standouts Rashawn McCarthy, Paolo Hubalde, Jaymar Gimpayan, JR Quiñahan, and Dennis Santos have also been mentioned as potential recruits.

Despite the speculation, Cebu Classic is moving forward with its plans.

The team has scheduled open tryouts for homegrown talents on Saturday, February 15, at the Capitol Parish Gymnasium along Escario Street, followed by another session on February 16 at the Danao Civic Center.

If Cebu makes its MPBL comeback, it will mark the city’s return to the league since the Cebu Sharks last played in 2019. The team, backed by Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI), took an official leave in 2021 due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, though, Abando has made one thing crystal clear—he won’t be part of Cebu’s MPBL revival.

