Rhenz Abando might return into action for EASL Final Four in Cebu – EASL exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gilas star and Korean Basketball League (KBL) champion Rhenz Abando might suit up for his team, the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, for the upcoming East Asia Super League (EASL) Final Four that will see action at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

It was officially announced by EASL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Kerins during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday that there’s an 80 percent chance for Abando to play for the Red Boosters.

“There’s 80% likely that he’s going to play. We’re waiting for Anyang’s official statement to confirm this,” said Kerins during the presser.

The 25-year-old high flyer has been sidelined for more than a month after sustaining multiple injuries in an ugly mid-air collision against Goyang Sono Skygunners’ import Chinanu Onuaku.

Abando fractured his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae and suffered a concussion in his freakish fall after attempting a putback dunk during their KBL game.

Due to Abando’s severity and the intentional foul committed by Onuako, the former’s camp even mulled to file a civil lawsuit against the latter.

Despite the incident, Abando remained optimistic for a return this month which further backed Kerins’ statement during the Zoom presser on Tuesday.

“Right now, I feel better and I’ve been resting for almost four weeks now. I can’t really say when my return is, but I need two more weeks of conditioning,” said Abando in an interview with Inquirer last January 24.

Meanwhile, Onuako was already fined three million won (Php 128,300) by the KBL after the latter concluded during their investigation that his foul on Abando was “intentional.”

If Abando returns to play for the Red Boosters, they will first face the Seoul SK Knights on March 8 at 5 p.m.

