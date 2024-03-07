Abando health status uncertain for EASL Final Four

LAPU-LAPU CITY – Defending champion Anyang Jung Kwan Jang faces the possibility of not being able to play former Gilas Pilipinas standout Rhenz Abando for its East Asia Super League (EASL) Final Four showdown against the Seoul SK Knights.

The 25-year-old Abando said he’s not certain if he’ll be ready to suit up for the 5 p.m. encounter at the Hoops Dome on Friday, where the winner will advance to Sunday night’s winner-take-all finals.

“Not sure,” said the Filipino wingman when asked about his status during the final presser of the meet on Thursday at the Dusit Thani Hotel. “Pero susubukan kong makapag-practice (sa team).”

The all-Korean clash is a repeat of last year’s EASL Champions’ Week finale where the Red Boosters defeated the Knights for the title.

READ: Rhenz Abando doubtful for Anyang in EASL Final Four match in Cebu

The other semifinals pairing in the tournament backed by Philippine Airlines, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Tiktok as official partners and Anta, McDonald’s, and Spalding as product partners will pit undefeated top see Chiba Jets of the Japan B. League against no. 4 New Taipei Kings led by Jeremy Lin from the P.League+ at 8 p.m.

Abando, the former NCAA Rookie-MVP from Letran, aggravated his back injury when he played his first game for the Red Boosters last Sunday against Goyang Sono in a 92-87 win in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

He admitted hurting his back again following another fall.

“Yun ang iniinda ko ngayon. Masakit ulit yung likod ko,” said Abando, who arrived with the entire Anyang Jung Kwan Jang side in the Queen City of the South late Wednesday night.

But the Red Boosters remain a very dangerous team if Abando won’t play.

“Not only in the EASL, but the Red Boosters also played truly in the championship Game 7,” said Oh Jae-hyun through an interpreter, referring to the KBL title series where SK Knights also lost to Anyang in overtime, 100-97.

“They’re a better team down there.” (with PR)

ALSO READ

Rhenz Abando might return into action for EASL Final Four in Cebu – EASL exec

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP