PHL curlers make history with first Asian Winter Games gold

CEBU CITY, Philippines— On the final day of the 9th Asian Winter Games, the Philippines made a historic feat by clinching its first-ever gold medal in the Winter Games courtesy of the men’s curling team.

Skipper Marc Pfister, alongside his brother Enrico Pfister, vice-skipper Christian Haller, and lead Alan Frei, stunned the previously unbeaten South Korea, 5-3, in the gold medal match at the Pingfang Curling Arena.

The Filipino team started strong, leading 3-1 after the first few ends. South Korea fought back to tie the game at 3-3, but the Filipinos held their ground, winning the final two ends to secure the gold.

The win marked the Philippines as the first Southeast Asian country to win a gold at the Winter Games, just days after Thailand earned a bronze in alpine skiing.

The Philippines’ curling team, formed by Curling Pilipinas President Benjo Delarmente and Secretary-General Jarryd Bello, finished the round-robin stage with a 4-1 record, earning a spot in the semifinals.

They first defeated Japan 10-4 and edged China 7-6 in huge upset fashion before claiming the gold.

The team was the standout performance for the Philippines, as none of the 19 Filipino athletes in other events earned medals. Marc and Kathleen Dubberstein’s mixed doubles team finished 4th, while the women’s curling team did not qualify for the finals.

Short track speed skater Peter Groseclose and figure skaters Sofia Frank and Cathryn Limketkai, along with alpine skiers Tallulah Proulx and Francis Ceccarelli, also failed to qualify for higher placements.

Beyond the curling gold medal, the POC is poised that the Philippines strong performances across other events signifies a brighter future for the country, especially in the Winter Olympics.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP