Impounded vehicles in Mandaue City can now be claimed cheaper

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Impounded vehicles in Mandaue City from 2023 and earlier can now be reclaimed easier as the city plans to implement another amnesty program in a bid to decongest the city’s impounding area.

This proposal was recommended and approved during the Mandaue City Traffic Board meeting on Friday, February 14.

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) Head Hyll Retuya said that the proposal will be forwarded to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for adoption, with the program set to run for three months once implemented.

Under the proposed amnesty program, owners of impounded vehicle would only need to pay P1,000 for their accumulated storage fees.

READ:

The impounding area, located on the ground floor of the old city public market behind the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Center in Barangay Centro, currently houses over 1,000 impounded vehicles, mostly motorcycles.

“Ang amo lang tumong ug tuyo sa board is mainly to decongest sa amoang impounding area kay ubay-ubay na gyud. Second, kanang makatabang ta sa owners nga maghinam-hinam ba nga mabalik sa ilaha (ilang sakyanan),” said Retuya.

Retuya clarified that the amnesty program will apply only to storage fees, and that vehicle owners will still need to settle any penalties for traffic violations.

“We’re accountable ana kay sala man na nimo so imo gyud nang baryan,” he said.

He added that many impounded vehicles remain unclaimed due to the large accumulated storage fees. The daily storage fee for motorcycles and tricycles is P100, while owners of four-wheeled vehicles are charged P500 per day.

The city has previously implemented similar amnesty programs through city ordinances.

Moreover, Retuya mentioned that after the amnesty program, the city plans to auction off the remaining unclaimed vehicles.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP