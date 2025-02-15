Marcos hails Enrile’s legacy at 101

President Marcos honored Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, who turned 101 on Friday, as a statesman, legal expert, and dedicated public servant who played a key role in shaping the country’s history.

Marcos took to Facebook and Instagram to pen a birthday greeting for Enrile, who was sometimes photographed with the President, who was then still a boy, along with his father and namesake, the deceased President Ferdinand Marcos.

Enrile served as customs commissioner, justice secretary and defense minister during the incumbency of the older Marcos.

The President, who turns 67 in September, hailed the former senate president and his chief lawyer as a man whose life, “by any measure, has been truly well-lived.”

“A statesman, a legal luminary and an exemplary public servant. He has not only witnessed history but has actively shaped it,” Marcos said.

He said Enrile, in his 101 years, “amassed a wealth of wisdom and experience, which he generously shares,” adding that all past Chief Executives, including himself, benefited from Enrile’s legal brilliance and wisdom as a seasoned politician.

“Indeed, the fact that his natal day coincides with Valentine’s Day reminds us that the sharpness of his mind is equaled only by the warmth of his heart for the Filipino people,” the President said.

“Happy Birthday, Secretary Tata Johnny Ponce Enrile! We are truly blessed to have you on our team as our chief presidential legal counsel. We wish you good health, good cheer and good spirits as we celebrate your 101st birthday with you,” he said.

In past weeks, Enrile became more active in sharing his thoughts on his Facebook account.

Born on Feb. 14, 1924, in Cagayan, Enrile was a protégé of Marcos Sr., first serving as a commissioner of the Bureau of Customs under the elder Marcos in the 1960s. He was later named as finance undersecretary and as justice secretary by the elder Marcos.

However, it was his role as defense minister that Enrile played a key role in the implementation of martial law during Marcos Sr.’s term. He later withdrew his support from Marcos Sr. and was one of the key figures in the 1986 Edsa People Power revolution that drove the Marcoses out of the country.

After 1986, Enrile transitioned to a new role as lawmaker, first in the House of Representatives and later in the Senate, where he rose to become the 21st senate president of the country.

