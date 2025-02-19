Palarong Pambansa 2025 preparations ongoing in Ilocos Norte

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Preparations for the 2025 Palarong Pambansa are in full throttle as Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, gears up to host the prestigious national sporting event.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Department of Education (DepEd), and the host region have organized a three-day organizational planning and technical conference, which kicked off on Tuesday, February 19, in Laoag City.

Leading the event are PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann and Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, alongside key officials such as DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla. These officials also serve as members of the Palarong Pambansa board.

The conference aims to finalize all necessary preparations to ensure a seamless execution of the multi-sport event, which will bring together over 15,000 participants, including athletes, coaches, and delegates from across the country.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa will be staged at the Ferdinand E. Marcos (FEM) Memorial Stadium and the Centennial Arena, serving as the event’s main venues.

Excitement has been building since Ilocos Norte was officially announced as the 2025 host during last year’s closing ceremonies in Cebu City. Governor Manotoc personally received the hosting rights, fueling anticipation for an improved edition of the event due to the region’s popular tourist destinations.

Expectations are particularly high following last year’s controversy in Cebu City, where one of the centerpiece sports, track and field, was marred by issues with the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval.

Measurements revealed that the rubberized track was an average of 0.88 meters short of the standard 400-meter length, leading to the nullification of 11 Palaro track records.

