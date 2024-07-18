Palaro oval ‘error’: Athletes frustrated as records broken voided

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The nullification of record-breaking performances at the Palarong Pambansa 2024 set off crucial discussions over the responsibility and preparedness of the event organizers.

This has left record-breaker athletes coming to grips with the emotional fallout and has triggered urgent calls for better management and stricter standards in future competitions of this magnitude.

With the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval’s discrepancy, 11 record-breaking performances in various events have been deemed ‘invalid.’

Gabriel Cervantes, a 2000m walkathon athlete from the National Capital Region (NCR), voiced his disappointment after learning that his record-breaking performance at the Palarong Pambansa 2024 will not be officially recognized.

‘Pinaghirapan ko po yun’

He shattered the 2018 record set by an athlete from Ilocos Region, only to be informed that due to discrepancies in the track measurements, all new records from the event would be invalidated.

The previous record of 9:33.01, established in 2018, was eclipsed by Cervantes’ impressive time of 8:53.89.

“After ko po mabasa yung news na lahat po ng makakapag-break ng record sa track events ay hindi po irerecognize…medyo nalungkot po ako kasi po pinaghirapan ko po yun for a long time,” he expressed in an interview with CDN Digital on July 17.

(After I read the news that all those who broke records in track events will not be recognized … I was sad because I worked hard for that for a long time.)

He said that he had worked hard for a long time to break a record, especially after being disqualified last year.

He said he had promised to make a strong comeback for his ‘final and last’ Palarong Pambansa.

‘Last Palaro ko na tapos mauuwi sa wala’

Cervantes pushed himself to achieve his goal of winning the gold and breaking the record, but the issue with the track measurements rendered all his efforts and those of other athletes futile.

“Last year ko na rin po ito. That’s why pinilit ko po talagang makuha yung gold and i-break yung record. Kaso due to that issue nadamay pa po kaming mga atleta sa pagkakamali nila at nasayang po yung pinaghirapan ko na training pati na rin yung ibang athletes na nag-break din ng record tapos mauuwi lang po pala sa wala,” he added.

(This is my last year (to compete in the games). That’s why I really pushed myself to win the gold and break the record. However, due to that issue we the athletes were affected by their mistake and all my efforts in training and that of the other athletes to break the record ended up to nothing.)

‘hirap at pagod ng mga atleta’

Cervantes also said that he wished the issue had been addressed well before the competition. He emphasized that many athletes dream of participating in Palarong Pambansa and breaking records, only to have their efforts go to waste.

“Nakakahiya rin po yun para sa kanila because it [Palarong Pambansa] is one of the most known sporting event sa Philippines,” he said.

(That is also shamefule to them because it [Palarong Pambansa] is one of the most known sporting event in the Philippines.)

“Hindi man lang nila inisip yung hirap at pagod na pinagdaanan ng mga athletes para lang makapagcompete at manalo sa Palarong Pambansa,” Cervantes added.

(They did not think of the hardships that athletes went through so that they could compete and win in the Palarong Pambansa.)

Sep Blessee Placido, a 2000-meter walkathon athlete from the National Capital Region (NCR), surpassed the previous record set in 2018 by an athlete from Calabarzon.

She set a new record of 10:42.84, breaking the previous record of 10:44.44 set by Calabarzon in 2018.

‘We will leave Cebu disappointed’

When she learned her record-breaking event was nullified, she told CDN Digital on July 16, “It is super devastating po talaga, since the time we knew that track records beyond 100m wouldn’t be recognized or honored. It’s very disappointing.”

She expressed her frustration and noted that the local government unit (LGU) should have been prepared with a standard and certified venue.

“We love Cebu and had our hearts in it, but as athletes who train and work really hard to prepare for this competition, we will leave Cebu disappointed,” she said.

‘Track oval seems unprepared for the competition’

“It [the track oval] seems to be unprepared for the competition because some athletes broke their track event records, and it’s their last year competing for Palaro, so they’re really disappointed,” Placido added.

When asked if they would lodge an official complaint, Placido indicated that it was unlikely for their region to do so.

However, she mentioned that their Assistant Regional Director was aware of the issues and improper judgments that occurred during the walk events in the competition.

On July 16, Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages confirmed the discrepancy. He cited a 0.88-meter deviation from the standard 400-meter measurement due to inaccuracies in lane painting.

The discrepancy, identified through a re-measurement conducted by Mendel Surveying and independently agreed upon by the Department of Education (DepEd) and Cebu City authorities, has led to the disqualification of records for events above 100 meters.

Pages explained that the average discrepancy across the eight lanes was 0.88 meters, caused by an error in the lane lining.

Although the discrepancy seems minor, the rules enforced by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) are strict.

Even a shortfall of 0.23 centimeters would render the track non-standard, thus disqualifying any records set on it.

As a result, while athletes will still receive their gold, silver, and bronze medals, their record-breaking performances will not be recognized officially.

Below are the affected events, including the times they broke the previous records and the athletes who achieved these feats:

Affected Record-Breaking Events of Palarong Pambansa 2024

3000m Steeple Chase (Secondary Boys)

Previous Record: 9:35.2 (Central Luzon, 2019)

2024 Record: 9:34.49 (Jerico Cadag, Calabarzon)

2000m Walk (Secondary Boys)

Previous Record: 9:33.01 (Ilocos Region, 2018)

2024 Records:

8:53.89 (Gabriel Cervantes, National Capital Region)

9:04.98 (Ivan Cabanda, Northern Mindanao)

9:13.30 (Vincent Claude Durana, National Capital Region)

9:21.80 (Jay-R Regencia, Zamboanga Peninsula)

2000m Walk (Secondary Girls)

Previous Record: 10:44.44 (Calabarzon, 2018)

2024 Records:

10:39.59 (Kate Mantawel, Northern Mindanao)

10:42.84 (Sep Blessee Placido, National Capital Region)

4x400m Relay (Secondary Boys)

Previous Record: 3:21.66 (Calabarzon, 2019)

2024 Record: 3:20.81 (Carlos Miguel Nacaro, Virgilio Ramos Jr., John Clinton Mitchel Abetong, Adrian Magsino, Calabarzon)

4x400m Relay (Elementary Girls)

Previous Record: 4:13.22 (Calabarzon, 2016)

2024 Record: 4:12.33 (Ayena Dhawn Cabalfin, Chrishia Mabasa, Karen Bala-an, Princess Mae Lachica, Western Visayas)

400m Hurdles (Elementary Girls)

Previous Record: 1:08.03 (Ilocos Region, 2017)

2024 Record: 1:07.52 (Princess Mae Lachica, Western Visayas)

