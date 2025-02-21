PhilHealth increases coverage for severe dengue to 193%

­­PhilHealth has increased its coverage rate for the cost of hospitalization for severe dengue cases up to 193% .

This announcement was done in light of rising dengue cases reported by the Department of Health.

PhilHealth is reminding the Filipino public that there is a benefit package for dengue. From the previous P16,000 coverage rate, the cost of hospitalization for severe dengue is now covered up to P47,000.

Meanwhile, coverage for mild dengue cases is now at P19,500 from the previous P10,000.

The new package rates are among those enhanced and rationalized last year in accordance with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s directive to continually improve and sustain better health insurance coverage for members seeking medical treatment.

While PhilHealth covers the benefits of hospitalization, PCEO Edwin M. Mercado advises everyone to practice preventive measures and seek early consultation, especially if experiencing dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pains behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting, and skin rash.

“Kung nakararamdam ng sintomas ng dengue o anumang sakit, pumunta na po agad sa inyong napiling Konsulta Package Provider. Ang Konsulta Package ay agad na magagamit ng lahat ng miyembro at dependents nila. Wala po itong bayad.”

For more questions on benefit packages for dengue and other conditions, members can call the following 24/7 touch points: (02) 866-225-88; mobile numbers 0998-857-2957, 0968-865-4670, 0917-1275987 or 0917-1109812.

