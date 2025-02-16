DOH reports 40% increase in dengue cases as of Feb. 1

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported an upward trend in dengue cases with more than 28,000 cases logged as of February 1, 2025.

The DOH said that the 28,234 cases saw a 40 percent increase from the previous year.

“This mirrors the 8% increase from January 5 to 18, with 15,088 cases, compared to the 13,980 cases reported in the previous period of December 22, 2024 to January 4, 2025,” DOH noted in a statement.

However, the agency recorded a decrease in the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) with 0.35 percent as of February 1, compared to 0.42 percent CPR of the same period last year.

It then reminded the public “to seek early consultation, search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, use self-protection by applying anti-repellent lotions and wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, and support fogging in hotspot areas.”

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded a total of 9,995 cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) from January 1 to February 1, a 53 percent decline from 21,340 cases logged for the same period in 2024.

“However, cases rose to 5,150 from January 5-18, doubling the 2,388 cases from December 22-January 4,” the agency stated.

On the other hand, 422 cases of leptospirosis were reported, an 8 percent increase from the 392 cases last year.

“The Department urges the public to seek early medical consultation to ensure timely treatment and prevent complications if you experience any symptoms of W.I.L.D [water and food-borne diseases, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis, and dengue] diseases like fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea,” said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in the same statement.

