The sound of Cebuano this Mother Language Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Philippines is like a linguistic treasure chest, packed with over 170 languages and dialects spoken from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

A beautiful archipelago rich in biodiversity and talent!

Sure, Filipino is the national language, but each region proudly carries its own mother tongue, shaping its unique culture and identity.

Cebuanos have long been known for their musical talents, and over the years, their songs have resonated deeply with audiences. One of the most significant movements in Cebuano music is Bisrock (Bisaya rock), a genre that blends contemporary rock music with Cebuano lyrics. Through Bisrock, the voice of the Bisaya people has emerged louder, carrying themes of love, humor, struggles, and identity.

Here are some iconic Bisrock songs that have made an impact over the years:

1. “Prinsipal” – Missing Filemon

One of the pioneers of Bisrock, Missing Filemon’s “Prinsipal” is a song that captures the rebellious spirit of students facing authority figures. Its catchy tune and witty lyrics made it an anthem among the youth. Remember when most of us used to dream of becoming celebrities?

“Prinsipal gusto ko nga mag-artista

Gikapoy na ko’g eskwela

Way allowance hagbong pa

Manimpad kining pobre sa Manila

Magpacute sa taga Viva

Basig madiscover pa”

2. “Gugmang Giatay” – The Ambassadors

This song became an instant hit because of its humorous yet painful take on heartbreak. The phrase “gugmang giatay” is a colloquial expression that means “love that drives you crazy”. Have you loved so hard that it made you nuts?

“Oh kahayag sa imong panagway

Nga naulipon sa gugmang giatay

Inday paminawa kabos kong gugma

Nga animo akong igasa

3. “Balay ni Mayang” – Kyle Wong & Martina San Diego

A more recent hit, “Balay ni Mayang” is a beautifully crafted acoustic love song that paints a picture of a simple yet meaningful romance. Remember when visiting your partner’s house was such a simple, yet meaningful gesture in a relationship?

“Anhia ko diri sa balay (chill lang gud dili na ko magdugay)

Kay gimingaw na ko nimo gamay

Ayaw na pagdugaydugay

Pagdali na’g anhi kay

Ganahan ko kitang duha

Diri mupahuway

Ganahan ko kitang duha

Diri mupahuway”

4. “Duyog” – Jewel Villaflores

A heartfelt acoustic piece, “Duyog” captures the sincerity of love and unwavering companionship through life’s highs and lows, weaving a soothing melody with deeply emotional lyrics.

Ikaw ang bahandi

Dugay ko nang gihandom

Ikaw ang bitoon

Sa ngitngit kong baybayon Ikaw lang akong, akong higugmaon

Ikaw lang, ako, ako matinud-anon

5. “Hahahasula” – Kurt Fick

A melancholic yet beautifully written song about heartache and unrequited love, “Hahahasula” is the perfect hearbreaking song for that one person who is just by the sideline, watching his or her loved one fall in love with another person. OUCH!

Di ta uyab wala’y ikaw ug ako

Apan kung mag selos ko

Ayaw pag buot

Sige na lang ta ani’g

Ha ha ha katawa

Ha ha ha hasula

Ning kahimtanga

6. “Englisera” – Missing Filemon

This song humorously narrates the struggles of a Cebuano-speaking person trying to win the heart of an English-speaking woman. This is where the creative mind of someone who is love comes to play.

So I say I love you is it ok with you

Bahala nag makahilak ang lolo kung magbabalak

Tell him well my lolo I’m inlove not like you

I’m not too old to learn an english word or two

7. “Bisan Pa” – Phylum

A song that would make your heart stop, and just ponder on how you can still love a person from afar, even when you are no longer together. A breakup song that echoes through the halls of our hearts. Carrying the burden of waiting for someone who may potentially might not come back.

Bisan pa ug may lain ka na karon Ikaw lang gihapon ang higugmaon Bisan pa ug kasakit lang ang maangkon Basta malipay ka, ang tanan akong dawaton

8. “Kinsa Siya” – Suy Galvez

This 1984 classic isn’t just a song—it’s a whole drama! For many of our elders, it’s the ultimate anthem of heartbreak, betrayal, and that “caught you in the arms of another” moment when you catch an unfaithful partner.

Kinsa siya?

Ngano’g, nganong nagluib ka?

Kinsa siyang gipangga mong labaw pa ka nako?

Unsay anaa kaniya nga wala ako?

Wa man ako’y pagkulang gitugyan kong tanan

9. “I Love Cebu” – Various Artists

An anthem celebrating the beauty and culture of Cebu, this song is a tribute to the vibrant city and its people.

I love Cebu

Bahandi ka ning dughan ko

I love Cebu

Isinggit ko ning kalibutan

Angay lang nga ikaw ipasigarbo ko

I love Cebu

Bisrock rocked Cebuano music beyond Visayas and Mindanao, inspiring young artists to embrace their language. While its peak has passed, its influence lives on in today’s Bisaya pop and indie scene.