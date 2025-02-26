Ukay-ukay in Cebu City: NBI-7 probes illegal import of used clothing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is working to identify the import channel and method used to illegally bring in 228 bales of used clothings from South Korea that were confiscated from an establishment in Cebu City on Thursday, February 20.

This investigation is crucial in order to prevent other more dangerous contrabands like illegal drugs from entering Central Visayas, according to NBI-7 director Lawyer Renan Oliva.

Oliva narrated that on February 11, they received a report about the alleged illegal activity concerning a business establishment selling ready-to-wear clothings or ukay-ukay in Cebu City particularly Borromeo Street in Brgy. Kalubihan.

After conducting surveillance, a test buy was made two days later confirming the report. Operatives then served a search warrant at the establishment on February 20.

They confiscated from the premises 228 bales of used clothing which is referred to by locals as “ukay-ukay,” with a total value of P752,4000.

A cashier and saleslady, who were the only ones present during the operation, were unable to present permits to import the seized items that were found to be from South Korea.

Oliva disclosed that the employees served as witnesses and gave an affidavit identifying their employer to be a certain Bea Zheng Ty, a Fililpino-Chinese woman based in Manila.

On February 25, NBI-7 filed a case for violation of the Republic Act No. 4653 otherwise known as “An Act to Safeguard the Health of the People and Maintain the Dignity of the Nation by Declaring it a National Policy to Prohibit the Commercial Importation of Textile Articles Commonly Known as Used Clothing and Rags” against Ty.

The charge, which is bailable, stipulates a punishment of imprisonment for two to five years and a fine ranging from P200-P20,000.

As of this writing, authorities are waiting for the issuance of a warrant of arrest against the suspect. They are also looking into whether additional charges will be filed against Ty’s conspirators.

NBI-7 is now conducting an investigation to determine how the ukay-ukay in Cebu City reached here. It was also established that the bales of used clothing were transported in container vans through shipment by sea.

According to Oliva, there is a possibility that other contrabands are being imported in the region through the same method.

Among these contrabands are the 60 kilograms of depleted uranium seized in Mandaue City during an operation conducted on November 8 and 9, 2024.

As of February 2025, authorities are still probing how the radioactive materials, which were not manufactured locally, were able to enter Cebu.

Meanwhile, NBI agents in Metro Manila recently caught two Chinese nationals and three Filipinos in possession of IMSI catchers, which were placed inside vehicles that frequented areas like headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police, as well as Malacañang and other government facilities.

IMSI catchers are high-tech surveillance equipment that are used solely by law enforcement units and are not available in the local market, according to Oliva.

The director stressed that identifying the methods used in these illegal importations is vital in order to hinder any other contrabands from reaching Central Visayas and posing a threat to the safety of the citizens.

He urged the members of the community to exercise vigilance and to relay any information regarding suspicious items that are not available locally to the proper authorities.

“We are calling the public nga be vigilant. It’s for our own safety. Bantay ta kanang mga items nga not locally available nya maabot diri. Give us information para maimbestigahan nato kung contraband ba nga illegally gisud sa atoa,” stated Oliva.

