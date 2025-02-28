Man, who escaped police shootout in Argao, killed in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 28,2025 - 07:37 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who allegedly escaped a shootout last year with policemen from Argao town in southern Cebu, died after an unidentified gunman shot him in the chest outside his rented home in a Cebu City barangay.

Police in a report identified the victim as 36-year-old Joel Comaling.

According to authorities, Comaling was unemployed and resided with his live-in partner in Sitio All Season 2, Brgy. Cogon Pardo, Cebu City. However, he is a native of Argao town.

Police, in a report, said that Comaling was shot dead at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Initial investigation showed that the victim, together with his common law partner, were reportedly getting ready to sleep when they heard a loud sound after a stone was thrown on the roof of their rented house.

When an angry Comaling stepped out to check, he was shot in the chest by an unidentified assailant wearing a black jacket. He died on the spot.

During the follow up investigation, it was discovered that the victim was one of the men who engaged Argao policemen in a shootout on August 20, 2024.

According to the report, the officers were serving a warrant of arrest against Comaling’s brother Jonathan in Barangay Jampung, a mountain barangay in Argao.

Both brothers managed to escape while their cousin, Jay, died in the firefight.

As of this writing, the investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the person responsible for Comaling’s murder.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they already had a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Comaling.

