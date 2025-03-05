Comelec releases list of 110 machine repair hubs for 2025 polls

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the list of available 110 machine repair hubs across the Philippines for the 2025 elections.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia previously said that at least one technical repair hub will be established in every province.

This initiative is done so that malfunctioning automated counting machines (ACMs) will not have to be brought to the Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna for repairs.

Comelec approves 110 hubs for vote automation system

Garcia added that the establishment of the machine repair hubs was included in the P17.9 billion contract with Miru Systems.

Miru Systems also provided leased 110,620 ACMs, election management systems, consolidation and canvassing systems, ballot printing, ballot boxes and other peripherals.

Here is the link to the list of the locations of the 110 repair hubs:

FINAL TECHNICAL HUBS FOR 2025 NLE (1)_1

