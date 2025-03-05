cdn mobile

Comelec releases list of 110 machine repair hubs for 2025 polls

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | March 05,2025 - 03:18 PM

machine repair hubs

SCRUTINY. Technicians inspect a printing machine for ballots and other forms for the 2025 midterm polls at the National Printing Office in Quezon City on Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2024). South Korean contractor Miru Systems delivered two machines on Sept. 16 and 21. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the list of available 110 machine repair hubs across the Philippines for the 2025 elections.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia previously said that at least one technical repair hub will be established in every province.

This initiative is done so that malfunctioning automated counting machines (ACMs) will not have to be brought to the Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna for repairs.

READ:

Comelec: Over 76% of ballots for midterm polls printed

 Comelec approves 110 hubs for vote automation system

2025 elections: How do the new vote-counting machines work

Garcia added that the establishment of the machine repair hubs was included in the P17.9 billion contract with Miru Systems.

Miru Systems also provided leased 110,620 ACMs, election management systems, consolidation and canvassing systems, ballot printing, ballot boxes and other peripherals.

READ: Miru System: A major shift in voting technology awaits 2025 elections

Here is the link to the list of the locations of the 110 repair hubs:

FINAL TECHNICAL HUBS FOR 2025 NLE (1)_1

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Comelec, Elections, machines
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.