Pagnanawon wins Mandaue Criterium race’s elite division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s finest pro cyclists, Jhunvie Pagnanawon, defended his home turf from visiting cyclists by ruling the elite division of the inaugural Mandaue Grand Criterium Race at the Zuellig Street in Mandaue City last Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The 30-year-old veteran cyclist topped the elite division, beating fellow Cebuano Jonel Carcueva who trailed him at second place. Dominic Rae Brotonel Coronado of Laguna rounded off the top three in the elite division which covered 12 laps.

With his victory, Pagnanawon walked away with the whopping P50,000 purse while Carcueva didn’t go empty-handed as he received a P30,000 second-place purse. Coronado received P20,000 for placing third.

More than 300 cyclists competed in the major cycling criterium race which featured 10 categories, organized by Mandaue City-based team, The Marshalls, in cooperation with the Mandaue City Sports Commission.

In the open mountain bike division, Kentiven Lequin topped the race while Deogenis Dumoran came in second, and “Chamba Prince,” Khalil Sanchez rounded off the top three.

AJ Desamparado ruled the 20-29 years old category while Kristian Reyes settled for second, and Johnlo Alatraca placed third.

In the women’s division, Pagnanawon’s niece, Angel topped the category while Mae Laboca placed second followed by Mechaela Joy Veloso.

Meanwhile, in the newbie division, Dave Cangayao emerged as the fastest cyclist while John Tubiano claimed the second spot, and Nebril Clark Genelaso landed at the third spot.

Other winning cylists in the race are Jorice Mark Zabate (executive), Robert Sabello (30-39 years old), Ramonito Espinosa (40-49), Philip Sainz (50-above), and Jessie Sanchez (fat bike).

The criterium race is part of the festivities of Mandaue City’s annual celebration to honor the city’s patron saint, Saint Joseph.

/dbs

