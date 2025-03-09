CVIRAA 2025: Bohol allocates over P15M to aid athletes, coaches

The Bohol Provincial Government has allocated more than P15 million to cover the needs of their athletes who are competing in the 2025 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) that will be held in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental from March 11 to 16.

Of the amount, P14.231 million will come from the Special Education Fund (SEF) to cover the cost of their transportation, training, toiletries, bags, shoes, uniforms, insurance, food and accommodation, among others.

Another P1.2 million, coming from the Provincial School Board that is chaired by Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, was also set aside for the upgrade of the skills of the coaches and technical officials and for the purchase of sports equipment, according to Education Development Center (EDC) officer-in-charge Jaypee Morgia.

In an advisory, the provincial government said that the Aumentado administration is committed to developing “human resources through sports and holistic and inclusive youth development, as outlined in the Strategic Change Agenda.”

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Bohol province is sending a total of 802 delegates, consisting of 499 athletes; 161 coaches, trainers and chaperones; and 142 administrative support staff and delegation officials to the CVIRAA.

Last year, Boholano athletes won 298 medals, earning a 3rd place overall ranking in the CVIRAA, which is an improvement from their 6th place finish in 2023.

Send-off ceremony

Last March 7, Valencia Technical-Vocational High School (VTVHS) held the first official send-off ceremony and distribution of necessities to its athletes.

Aumentado was represented by 3rd District Board Member Dj Balite in the gathering.

Individual event athletes underwent a month-long centralized training at the VTVHS, while the team event athletes had their training in their respective schools.

