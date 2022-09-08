Ex-PBB housemate Rian Bacalla urges followers to support traditional photographers in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — Taking “selfies” and “groupies” are much easier these days with our own smartphones in our pockets.

This, however, affected some jobs, especially local photographers.

With that, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Rian Bacalla took to social media to express her support for traditional photographers in Cebu City as she urged her followers to do the same.

In her Facebook post, she shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend and a photo of the local photographer or “maniniyot” who captured their moment at the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño Church in Cebu City.

The ‘maniniyot’ charged 50 pesos per photo and developed the photo for up to 15 minutes.

“Hi guys! If maka visit mo sa Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño Church, Cebu City, you may ask this photographer to take a photo of you, with partner or family for 50 pesos per photo only,” she said.

Bacalla also praised the beautiful shots of the local photographers.

“It will be a great help sa ilaha para maka income sila and nice jud ilang shots. You’ll only have to wait for 15mns [minutes] para ipa-develop ang photo,” she added.

Bacalla pointed out that aside from having a tangible remembrance, one could also help the local photographers.

Check out these photos captured by our own local photographers in Cebu City.

