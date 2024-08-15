Who are the three teen Cebuanao PBB housemates?

CEBU CITY, Philippines– It’s on everyone’s wish list to enter the house of ‘Big Brother’ or Kuya, where the dreams and challenges of everyday Filipinos unfold under the watchful eyes of viewers across the Philippines.

This year marks the return of Pinoy Big Brother for its 11th season, with a twist: both teens and adults will be combined into a single season called PBB Gen 11.

There are three teen housemates this season from Cebu, selected among many applicants across the Philippines.

Get to know these lucky teen Cebuanos who received the opportunity to enter Big Brother’s house:

Kai Montinola: ‘Singing gwapa ng Cebu’

Kai Montinola, 17, is a Grade 11 senior high student from Cebu.

She is a multi-talented individual, excelling as a singer, fashion and runway model, and athlete in badminton and basketball.

Kai’s aspiration to become an artist led her to join PBB, as her dream is to become a Broadway actress.

READ MORE:

MTLE topnotcher from Cebu overcomes Dengue a week before exams

She also hopes to find her biological parents, as she feels a lingering emptiness despite the loving support from her adoptive family.

“I have no idea who they are. Absolutely nothing,” she said.

Inside the house, she shared that when she discovered she was adopted, she felt grateful rather than hurt.

“I appreciate everything my adoptive family has given me throughout my life,” she says. “They really nourished who I am as a person, allowing me to pursue sports, art, and other interests without difficulties.”

Rain Celmar: ‘Ang cheerfu-langga ng Cebu’

Rain Celmar, 17, is a Grade 11 STEM student from Cebu City, also known as “Ang Cheerfu-Langga ng Cebu.” Rain has loved singing since she was three years old and was part of a band.

During her audition, Rain described herself as someone who finds joy in the simplest moments and is fun to be with. Rain, along with Kai and Marc (another housemate), form a close trio.

She received a heartfelt introduction when entering the PBB House. Despite facing hardships during the pandemic, such as her father losing his job and the passing of her tita and lola due to cancer, Rain remained a source of strength and positivity for her family. She is indeed a deserving housemate in Kuya’s house!

Jan Silva: ‘Ang prodigal bai ng Cebu’

Jan Silva, 18, entered the house a week later, following the first eviction night.

He is also from Cebu and joined as a new housemate alongside ‘Fyang’ from Mandaluyong City as a replacement for the evicted housemates. His moniker is “Ang Prodigal Bai ng Cebu.”

As a child, Jan admits to being rebellious at home, school, and in his love life. However, after a motorcycle accident, he made significant changes in his life.

Now a dedicated college student studying Information Technology, Jan is determined to make amends with his family. He has promised himself not to waste the second chance he has received and is committed to achieving his dreams through his PBB journey.

These teen Cebuanos prove that with determination and resilience, dreams really do come true, inspiring others with their journey and achievements.