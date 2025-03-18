Women’s month spotlight: Some of Cebu’s fearless women athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When it comes to sports, Cebuanas can proudly say they’ve reached the pinnacle of success, representing the Philippines with pride while becoming beacons of inspiration for aspiring female athletes.

In celebration of Women’s Month, CDN Digital highlights some of the most remarkable Cebuana athletes who have made waves both nationally and internationally across various sports disciplines.

Malilay sisters (Jiu-Jitsu World Champions)

The dynamic Malilay sisters, Eliecha Zoey and Ellise Xoe, are Dubai-based Cebuana jiu-jitsu prodigies who continue to dominate the global stage.

Eliecha Zoey, 17, secured a gold medal in the -45 kg no-gi division and a bronze in the gi category at the JJIF World Championships in Greece.

Ellise Xoe, 15, is also a force to be reckoned with, having clinched gold medals at both the Batang Pinoy National Championships and the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

Artjoy Torregosa (Long-Distance Running/Marathon)

Though not a native Cebuana, Artjoy Torregosa, 25, has made Cebu her second home.

The Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte-born athlete was a standout runner for the University of San Carlos (USC), earning multiple accolades in long-distance running.

Named PRISAA’s Most Valuable Athlete in 2024, Torregosa dominated the 42K distance of the Cebu Marathon and numerous other local races this year.

Raven Faith Alcoseba (Triathlon)

Alcoseba, 22, transitioned from swimming and cycling to become one of the country’s top female triathletes. She bagged a bronze medal in her Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) debut in 2023 in Cambodia and emerged as the fastest Filipino finisher at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong.

-Shagne Paula Yaoyao (Mountain Biking/Cycling)

Hailing from Danao City, Shagne Paula Yaoyao, 27, is a staple in the Philippine national women’s mountain biking (MTB) team. Yaoyao claimed gold in the ACF MTB Championships Women’s Elite division and the Cross Country event at the 1st ASEAN MTB Championships last year.

Allison Kyle Quiroga (Karatedo)

Allison Kyle Quiroga, 24, a karateka from Mandaue City, has made her mark in national and international karatedo competitions. She represented the Philippines at the World Karate Federation (WKF) World Cup Team Championships in Pamplona, Spain, showcasing her skill and resilience on the world stage.

Apple Rubin (Chess)

At just 14 years old, Apple Rubin of Toledo City has already gained recognition as a rising star in Philippine chess.

Rubin captured a gold medal in her first international competition, topping the 14-under girls’ blitz category at the 2nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024 in Vientiane, Laos.

Jahna Lavador (Vovinam)

Jahna Lavador, 20, has flourished in the fast-growing sport of vovinam, a Vietnamese martial art that combines self-defense techniques with powerful strikes.

Lavador clinched a bronze medal in the 2023 SEA Games and followed it up with three bronze medals in the 5th Asian Vovinam Championships held in Indonesia last year.

These remarkable Cebuanas continue to inspire women by breaking barriers in sports.

As the whole world celebrate Women’s Month, their perseverance and dedication that contributed to the Philippine sports must not go unnoticed.