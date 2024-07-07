CCSC’s rubberized track oval shows ‘visible signs’ of damage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The condition of the newly-renovated rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has sparked concerns less than a week before the official start of Palarong Pambansa 2024, following reports of ‘visible signs’ of damage.

Netizens have also expressed their frustrations on social upon learning of the damages found on the oval.

Observations were raised on the detachment of the rubber from its base, a bumpy surface, and the presence of water trapped inside the rubber base, among others.

The CCSC’s rubberized track oval is the venue for the hosting of some of the Palaro’s centerpiece sports such as athletics and track and field events.

A long-time sports figure based at the CCSC, who asked not to be named, noted changes in the current condition of the track oval compared to 2012 when it was also made to undergo a major renovation.

“Lahi gyud ang rubberized track oval karon ug sauna kadto nga gi-renovate siya. We don’t know kung lain na nga technology gigamit kay dugay naman to ang 2012. Sauna wala gi mix ang adhesive ug ang rubber. Instead, gi una ug apply ang asphalt, black rubber, unya ang adhesive. Adto na isabyag ang red rubber,” the source said.

“Usually mo take na ug one week to one month and curing depende sa panahon. Pero karon daghan na ug ni reklamo kay naa na gyud damages nga visible na gyud. Naay mga part diin molubong ang tiil ug mosirit ang tubig. Maayo unta ug ilaha na ma repair.”

Normal

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia reassured the public that the damages found on the oval were normal and will not affect the city’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa.

“Para nako that is the usual wear and tear noh kay brand new paman gyud kaayo. So, hopefully ako sad na tan-awon,” Garcia said in an interview during his inspection of the Palaro billeting quarters on Sunday, July 7.

“What we can always do is wa pa baya bayri ang contractor ani di ba, so naa pa gyud tay hold ani nila. So, if we have any back job nga ato ipabuhat ani nila, so we’ll let them do it.”

The renovation of CCSC’s rubberized track oval faced public scrutiny last year due to significant delays in the project completion. CCSC was closed for renovation in May 2023 but the project was completed just recently.

The delays forced the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) to hold track and field events outside Cebu City.

Garcia pushed for the contractor to expedite the oval’s completion after assuming as acting mayor in May 2024.

