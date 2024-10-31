LIST: 2025 holidays in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang released on Thursday, October 31, 2024, the list of regular holidays and special non-working days in the Philippines in 2025.

Based on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation No. 727 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on October 30, the following regular holidays and special days for 2025 will be observed nationwide:

2025 Regular Holidays

New Year’s Day – 1 January (Wednesday)

Araw ng Kagitingan – 9 April (Wednesday)

Maundy Thursday – 17 April

Good Friday – 18 April

Labor Day – 1 May (Thursday)

Independence Day – 12 June (Thursday)

National Heroes Day – 25 August (Last Monday of August)

Bonifacio Day – 30 November (Sunday)

Christmas Day – 25 December (Thursday)

Rizal Day – 30 December (Tuesday)

Special (Non-Working) Days:

Ninoy Aquino Day – 21 August (Thursday)

All Saints Day – 1 November (Saturday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary – 8 December (Monday)

Last Day of the Year – 31 December (Wednesday)

2025 Special (Working) Day:

Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary – 25 February (Tuesday)

2025 Additional Special (Non-Working) Days:

Chinese New Year – 29 January (Wednesday)

Black Saturday – 19 April

Christmas Eve – 24 December (Wednesday)

All Saints’ Day Eve – 31 October (Friday)

“The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha will be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is applicable,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

It added that the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos would advise Marcos on the specific dates for these holidays.

“The proclamation has tasked the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to issue the implementing guidelines for the proclamation, which is expected to take effect immediately,” the statement also said.

