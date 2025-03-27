Vista Land joins Earth Hour 2025 in a nationwide call for a sustainable future

Vista Land’s recent participation in Earth Hour 2025 reflects the company’s dedication to climate action, energy conservation, and eco-friendly urban development.

Vista Land remains steadfast in its dedication to greener living, environment-friendly habits, and collective efforts for a more eco-conscious future.

Themed ‘Beyond the Hour,’ the annual campaign under its GreenViron Sustainability Initiative underscored its commitment to sustainable living—not just for 60 minutes but throughout the year. Across its master planned developments, house-and-lot communities, and condominium properties, Vista Land transformed the Biggest Hour for Earth into a launchpad for a long-term movement that encourages residents to adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles.

Pioneering sustainability

The GreenViron Initiative seamlessly integrates sustainability into Vista Land developments, transforming waste management into an opportunity for environmental regeneration. Through segregation, recycling, and composting, the program converts biodegradable waste into nutrient-rich fertilizers while repurposing non-biodegradable materials to minimize landfill dependency.

Beyond these, GreenViron promotes land conservation with nature-based solutions such as coconut husk nets to prevent erosion and vermiculture to enrich soil naturally, protecting ecosystems and creating self-sustaining landscapes that require fewer synthetic inputs.

By embedding circular economy principles, GreenViron enhances both ecological and economic resilience. Green spaces improve air quality, mitigate urban heat, and elevate community aesthetics, fostering a healthier, sustainable lifestyle for residents.

Creating meaningful change by engaging the community

While switching off non-essential lights remains a powerful symbol of environmental awareness, Vista Land took Earth Hour a step further by curating action-driven activities that align with its long-term vision of sustainability.

A lights-off eco-concert brought music and sustainable living together, featuring acoustic performances by local musicians. Held across Vista Land developments, the intimate event demonstrated that entertainment can be meaningful and environmentally friendly.

Crown Asia hosted sustainable dining experiences in open-air venues. Stakeholders gathered for candlelit dinners featuring eco-friendly meals, creating a space for insightful conversations on mindful living. Encouraging an active and environmentally responsible lifestyle, Vista Land organized a nighttime run with glow-in-the-dark route markers and handheld lights that symbolized energy efficiency and sustainability. Participants from Vista Estates and Camella communities embraced this family-friendly event, reinforcing the importance of reducing carbon footprint.

For those seeking a more calming experience, yoga sessions were held in venues across Vista Land condominium properties that fostered a soothing and reflective atmosphere, promoting mindfulness and harmony with nature. Bike for the Planet encouraged residents to explore their communities through guided bike routes to promote eco-friendly mobility. Signposts shared practical tips on sustainable living, reinforcing the connection between wellness and environmental responsibility.

Through these activities, Vista Land demonstrated the power of collective actions in nurturing long-term environmental change. By integrating sustainability into daily life, the company reinforced eco-conscious living—ensuring that every hour contributes to a greener future.

One Golden Moment: Capturing the beauty of sustainability

The One Golden Moment: A Vista Land Earth Hour Photography Contest invited residents and photography enthusiasts to capture the breathtaking golden hour within Vista Land residential developments. Participants showcased the beauty of sustainable living through stunning visuals of landscapes and warm sunset hues. Master planned communities, house-and-lot neighborhoods, and high-rise condominiums became the backdrop for a visual narrative of environmental stewardship.

One Golden Moment served as a call to action, inspiring individuals to appreciate the beauty of their surroundings. As an incentive, the winning photographer, Justin Querubin, received a DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo Action Camera, empowering him to continue capturing awe-inspiring landscapes and moments of sustainability.

A future built on sustainable action

Vista Land remains steadfast in its dedication to greener living, environment-friendly habits, and collective efforts for a more eco-conscious future. With long-term sustainability initiatives such as GreenViron in place, Vista Land ensures that Earth Hour is a catalyst for lasting environmental awareness. By inspiring communities to integrate sustainability into their daily lives, the company continues to shape a future where responsible living becomes a way of life.

Learn more about Vista Land GreenViron Sustainability Initiative. Visit www.vistaland.com.ph and follow @VistaLandOfficial.