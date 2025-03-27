Vista Land and Cebu: a unified vision for growth and expansion

The Queen City of the South, Cebu City, has made steady strides toward economic progress in the past years, proving itself a key player in boosting the national economy, particularly in the tourism, manufacturing, and real estate sectors.

Cebu has evolved into a cosmopolitan hub with an expanded core, fostering dynamic growth centers and modern residential developments. This transformation is supported by a network of facilities, services, and conveniences essential to an ideal lifestyle.

The province has also long been a mecca for beach enthusiasts, taking pride in the presence of renowned hotels, resorts, and dining selections. The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has bolstered efforts to enhance the capacity of Cebu to attract more visitors and now operates the second busiest airport in the Philippines, following Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), serving as a gateway to prime vacation destinations in Cebu.

The Queen City of the South continues to be the perfect setting for Camella community gems

Established in June 1991, Vista Land pioneered the first-ever master planned development in Cebu with the first Camella community on Mactan Island. Many others soon followed, with themed communities becoming more diverse in design, better planned, bigger in scope, and much more accessible as the whole province continued its unwavering progress to become what it is today–the fastest-growing economy in the country.

A sprawling Italian-inspired community in Talisay City

Part of the bigger Metro Cebu, Talisay is linked to the city through the new South Coastal Highway and is now a booming residential growth area due to its proximity to work and entertainment hubs, malls, schools, hospitals, churches, located in the area.

Azienda, the over hundred-hectare Italian-inspired master planned development, is set against the sloping hills and panoramic landscaped garden settings of Talisay. It comprises several enclaves—Genova, Firenze, Lombardi, Milan, Roma, Palermo, and Venezia—each staying true to the imbued European theme.

Nestled on graceful slopes and rolling terrains are classic homes accentuated by landscaped parks and colorful gardens. Azienda offers lifestyle amenities exclusive to its homeowners’ comfort and convenience. Its impressive clubhouse has been designed with Italianate-style architecture that features balconies with wrought-iron railings and imposing cornice structures. Beside it is an outdoor infinity pool with edges lined by classical Roman statues and landscaped gardens. La Piazza is a central open space with parks, trellis, a gazebo, a multipurpose outdoor ball court, and a view deck.

Azienda welcomes a charming addition to its Italian-themed community

Azienda introduces Fiesole, its newest residential enclave situated in Talisay City. Drawing inspiration from the timeless beauty of the Italian countryside, Fiesole refines residential style, comfort, and accessibility, making it an ideal choice for discerning buyers and investors.

The community offers a selection of house-and-lot properties crafted with attention to architectural details, spacious layouts, and high-grade finishes, ensuring both top-quality aesthetic and practical functionality. Residents enjoy convenient access to business districts, commercial centers, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and event venues close to an emerging metropolitan area.

“Fiesole is a reflection of the Vista Land commitment to creating well-planned communities that elevate the standard of living in Cebu,” said Haydee Gopez, Division Head for Cebu, during the recent launch of Fiesole. “With its modern design, lush surroundings, and premium amenities, Fiesole offers a distinguished opportunity for homeowners and investors looking to be part of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Cebu.”

Beyond its strategic location, Fiesole provides an elevated living experience through expansive open spaces, lush greenery, and first-rate amenities. Residents can revel in the calm ambiance of tree-lined streets, landscaped gardens, and recreational areas tailored for relaxation and social engagement. Whether unwinding in peaceful surroundings, participating in outdoor activities, or appreciating the enchanting Italian design, buyers and investors will find Fiesole a sanctuary of ease and elegance.

Vista Land: Pioneering excellence in property development

As the holding company of the housing ventures of Vista Group, Vista Land is primarily engaged in developing horizontal properties, master planned communities, and the construction of vertical residences in the Philippines’ key growth areas.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land and its day-to-day operations and is the secret to its success. Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences for its residents and delivering excellent long-term investment growth for its stakeholders has always been the impetus behind the conglomerate’s continuous evolution.

To know more about Vista Land and its developments in Cebu, visit www.vistaland.com.ph and stay updated with news and offering at [email protected].