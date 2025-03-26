Imee leaves Bongbong-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential sister Imee Marcos has officially withdrawn from administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bago Pilipinas.

The development came days after the arrest of her close friend and ally former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement on Wednesday, the lady senator said she can no longer stand on the same platform with the rest of the Alyansa senatorial candidates.

”I cannot stand on the same campaign platform as the rest of the Alyansa. As I have stated from the outset of the election period, I will continue to maintain my independence,” she said.

Senator Marcos’ office was then asked if this means that the senator is already withdrawing from the Alyansa, to which her staff answered in the affirmative.

Duterte’s arrest

Presiding over the Senate panel on foreign relations, the senator previously launched a probe into Duterte’s arrest.

According to her, preliminary findings following the probe showed that there were actions taken by her brother’s administration that run counter to her ideals and principles.

“Over and above political advantage, the sovereignty of the country and the interest of true justice for every Filipino must remain paramount,” she emphasized.

The senator pointed out that the repeated invocation of executive privilege and sub judice rule during the hearing held on March 20 showed the government witnesses appeared to be hiding essential facts.

“Beyond their constant narrative that the Philippines was simply complying with its international commitments, a deliberate effort to obscure the truth only gave rise to ever greater suspicion that the Constitution may have been disregarded and our sovereignty diminished by the arrest of Duterte,” she said.

Rift

Rumors of an alleged rift between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his sister, Sen. Imee Marcos surfaced after the latter decided to distance herself from the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

According to Sen. Marcos, she will be skipping the administration slate’s campaign rallies for the meantime, noting that she wants to focus instead on the case of a Filipino surrendered by the Philippine government to a foreign institution.

She said this is not only about former President Duterte, but the Philippine sovereignty.

In a seemingly bold response, President Marcos has stopped mentioning his older sister in campaign sorties: the first one being in Cavite and the second in Laguna.

Political persecution

President Marcos had already brushed off claims that Duterte’s arrest was a political persecution.

According to the President, the government only cooperated with the Interpol.

He also emphasized that his administration did not cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding Duterte’s case.

The President previously made a public declaration that his administration will not lift a finger to help the international tribunal.

“We are not communicating with the ICC. They have requested many documents from us, but we did not provide anything. However, we cannot refuse Interpol when they ask for our help in apprehending this person,” he said then.

