CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup: Mortaseal finishes elims with flawless 5-0 record

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mortaseal wrapped up an impressive elimination-round campaign with a 64-58 victory over EZ Bond in the 2nd Mortabond Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) on Sunday, April 6, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

The win allowed Mortaseal to finish the elimination round with a perfect 5-0 record, securing their place in the semifinals.

Premium followed closely behind, ending the round with a 4-1 slate and earning the second spot in the standings.

Miggy Aparri led Mortaseal’s charge, registering an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, along with two assists and a steal. Ferdinand Tiro contributed 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block, while Kurt Damandaman added nine points in the dominant performance.

EZ Bond’s Justin Aspacio tallied a game-high 16 points, but his efforts were not enough to secure the win. Dexsel Caadan also posted a strong performance with a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

EZ Bond finished in third place and will now face Mortaflow, the sixth-ranked team with a 1-4 record, in a do-or-die quarterfinals matchup.

In another exciting game, Premium triumphed over Lite, 79-70, with Michael Cinco leading the charge with 20 points.

Chester Hinagdanan also had a stellar performance, contributing a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. Premium showcased their well-rounded attack, with Pido Sanchez scoring 16 points and Kimboy Marilao adding 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Lite’s Carlos Baltar scored 20 points in the loss, as Lite finished in fifth place with a 1-4 record.

They will now face Strakgrout, who placed fourth with a 2-3 record, in another quarterfinals clash.

With their top-two finishes, Mortaseal and Premium both earned a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals and will await the winners of the quarterfinal matchups.

In a nail-biting finish, Strakgrout narrowly defeated Mortaflow, 73-71, with four players finishing in double figures.

Gerald Lentorio led Strakgrout with 14 points, followed by Jomar Watin with 13, and Mito Parba and Khey Loo, who each added 12 points. Mortaflow’s Al Marquita scored 19 points in a losing effort.

