Lite, EZ Bond, and Mortaseal nip foes in CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lite, EZ Bond, and Mortaseal notched victories in their respective matches as the hardcourt action intensified in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 2nd Mortabond Cup last Sunday, March 16, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

Lite outlasted Mortaflow, 82-74, while EZ Bond eked out a hard-fought 55-53 win against Strakgrout. Meanwhile, Mortaseal cruised past Premium with a dominant 90-75 victory.

Mark Bajenting powered Lite with a stellar performance, scoring a game-high of 29 points while adding six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block. Manuel Niere and Zach Go contributed 16 and 11 points, respectively, to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Philip Alegado delivered 22 points and seven rebounds for Mortaflow, while Rhyan Pepito recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

EZ Bond held off a late-game push from Strakgrout, with Justin Aspacio leading the way with 21 points, two rebounds, and one steal. Carl Abellana and Kim Rebosura chipped in 11 points each, helping EZ Bond clinch a narrow opening-game victory.

Mito Parba paced Strakgrout with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Jomar Watin added 10 markers in the tough loss.

Mortaseal leaned on a well-rounded offensive effort to overpower Premium, 90-75. Ferdinand Tiro led the charge with 15 points, while Klein Baladya and Kurt Damandaman each contributed 13 markers. Jolas Lastimosa also chipped in 12 points in the decisive win.

Chester Hinagdanan stood out for Premium with an impressive 29-point, 10-rebound outing, but his efforts weren’t enough to lift his team to victory.

