Nutri-ready baon ideas for students

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preparing a healthy and affordable baon for students can be a challenge.

But with a little creativity and planning, parents can provide students with nutritious food that won’t break the bank.

In celebration of Nutrition Month this July, parents and a licensed nutritionist-dietitian share their healthy baon ideas that are easy to prepare, affordable, and fit for students.

Melanie Cabigas, a mother of two from Carcar City, shares her go-to healthy baon ideas that her kids, Billy Zayne (7 years old), and Princess Collaine (4 years old) love.

READ: Healthy food alternatives to your favorite junk food

“Sliced cucumber with boiled egg and rice, fried fish, vegetable, milk, and fried chicken are staples in our household,” Melanie said.

Her partner, John Meco Tanudtanud, added that involving their kids in meal planning and preparation makes a big difference.

“We let them choose what they want to eat for the week, and we make fun designs with their food. It’s a great way to get them excited about healthy eating!” John said.

Healthy baon ideas

Aleca Dwayne Francisco, a 24-year-old licensed nutritionist-dietitian, said that affordable and healthy baon ideas don’t need to be complicated.

“Some examples include boiled egg sandwich with lettuce, banana or watermelon slices, fried rice with mixed veggies and egg, and chicken adobo with rice and steamed kangkong,” she said.

Francisco also recommends the following top 5 healthy baon options that are easy to prepare:

Boiled egg sandwich with lettuce and banana Steamed cream dory with adobong kangkong, rice, and watermelon Chicken nuggets or fingers with rice, boiled corn, and apples Tofu or tokwa with stir-fried veggies, rice, and grapes Tuna or egg rice balls (onigiri style) with mango slices

Balancing nutrition and budget

When it comes to balancing nutrition and budget, Francisco advises parents to plan ahead.

“List down possible meals for the week, create a grocery list based on what’s available and in season, and choose versatile ingredients that can be used in multiple meals,” she suggested .

For healthy snack options, Francisco recommends fresh fruits like bananas, apples, or oranges, homemade fruit yogurt with chia or oats, veggie sticks with hummus or simple dressing, trail mix with nuts and dried fruit, and smoothies with banana, milk/yogurt, and oats for fiber and energy.

Promoting healthy eating habits.

Francisco emphasizes the importance of promoting healthy eating habits in children.

“Be involved, let kids watch or help during cooking, lead by example, add more plant-based meals, and limit food waste,” she advised .

Benefits of healthy eating

A healthy diet provides numerous benefits for kids. It improves concentration and focus in school, enhances physical performance and energy levels, strengthens the immune system, and reduces the risk of illnesses.

A well-balanced diet also supports healthy weight, reduces the risk of obesity-related diseases, and promotes better mood and mental health.

To promote healthy eating habits in kids, parents can involve them in meal planning and prep, make mealtime fun and engaging, offer a variety of healthy foods, and limit unhealthy options.

It’s also essential to be patient and consistent, as it may take time for kids to develop healthy eating habits.

By leading by example and showing kids that healthy eating is important for everyone, parents can set their kids up for a lifetime of healthy habits.

“For parents, you’re the role model. Small changes like packing colorful lunches or making smoothies together can spark lifelong habits.” Francisco said. “For kids, every bite of healthy food helps you grow stronger, play harder, and feel your best.”

With these healthy baon ideas and expert advice, parents can ensure their students are eating nutritious, affordable, and delicious baon that will fuel their minds and bodies for a brighter future.