Little Akeisha Needs Help for Chemotherapy

Akeisha Ysabelle Maturan is a smart and loving 2 year-old girl from Macrohon, Southern Leyte. Like many children her age, she could have spent more of her time playing, laughing, exploring, and learning about the environment around her. Instead, Akeisha’s time has been spent in frequent hospital visits and admissions.

Please help give Akeisha the chance to grow up, to play, to dream, and to live a full and healthy life through any amount that you can share.

Her serious health challenge began in December 2024 when Akeisha experienced intermittent fever and unusual paleness. Her parents thought it was just a passing illness, but her condition quickly worsened. Extremely worried with her health condition her parents brought her to the hospital for consultation and was advised for admission where she was given packed red blood cell transfusion. For a short while, there was hope as her condition improved and she was able to go home. But two months later, in February 2025, Akeisha’s symptoms reappeared—this time even more alarming. She not only became pale and feverish again, but also struggled to walk. Doctors treated her with more blood transfusions, antibiotics, cortecosteroids, and then advised her mother to consult a hematologist and pursue a specialized care. Desperate for answers and determined to help their daughter, her family traveled to Cebu for further work-up and management. Bone marrow aspiration was done and results revealed, Akeisha, has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children and has a high chance of cure with timely and intensive chemotherapy.

Akeisha began her chemotherapy immediately after diagnosis and she is responding well to the treatment. However, the cost of treatment which is around P15,000 per week is overwhelming for Akeisha’s family. Chemotherapy, hospital stays, medications, and regular follow-ups are expensive, and the family’s resources are already stretched thin. They are doing everything they can, but they cannot do it alone. Her father’s meager income as a construction worker is irregular and cannot cope with Akeisha’s medical needs. As the only child she is deeply loved by her family.

Please help give Akeisha the chance to grow up, to play, to dream, and to live a full and healthy life through any amount that you can share.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or you may send donations through g-cash number 0906-446-3552 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.