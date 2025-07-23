EMONG: Live updates

(UPDATED, JULY 23, 12:44 p.m.) Here are the latest updates on Tropical Depression (TD) ‘Emong,’ which developed into a TD on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The low-pressure area (LPA) located west of Babuyan Islands has developed into Tropical Depression Emong, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday.

In its latest advisory, the Pagasa said Emong became a tropical depression at 8 a.m.

Emong is the fifth tropical cyclone in the country this 2025.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2025

Emong: Signal no. 1 in 4 Luzon areas

