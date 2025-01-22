LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Are you ready for the rainy season?

As we welcome a new year, we also brace for another set of storms that will traverse the Pacific and affect the Philippines.

This year begins with the lingering effects of the La Niña phenomenon, which are expected to persist through January, February, and March. This is followed by the rainy season from June to November.

In light of this, CDN Digital has compiled the list of typhoon names from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) for 2025.

The list of typhoon names is reset annually and reused every four years. PAGASA has four sets of typhoon names in rotation.

These are the typhoon names for 2025:

AURING

BISING

CRISING

DANTE

EMONG

FABIAN

GORIO

HUANING

ISANG

JACINTO

KIKO

LANNIE

MIRASOL

NANDO

OPONG

PAOLO

QUEDAN

RAMIL

SALOME

TINO

UWAN

VERBENA

WILMA

YASMIN

ZORAIDA

And if the possibility of the Philippines enduring more than its average 20 storms a year, Pagasa has also readied an auxiliary set of names for storms to enter the country.

Auxilliary set of typhoon names

ALAMID

BRUNO

CONCHING

DOLOR

ERNIE

FLORANTE

GERARDO

HERNAN

ISKO

JEROME

In some cases, typhoon names are retired, especially when it causes grave impact on the calamity victims. This includes typhoon names like “Yolanda,” which was last used in 2013 and “Ondoy,” which was last used in 2009.

An average of 20 typhoons hit the country annually, with around eight to nine of them crossing Philippine lands, according to a previous report of the national weather bureau.

