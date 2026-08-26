Mandaue: Some schools doing online classes, transparent bag policy

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MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Some schools in Mandaue City are implementing temporary online classes and transparent-bag policies amid heightened security concerns following school shooting incidents in other areas.

Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion-Mandaue is currently holding online classes for one week as a precautionary measure. After which students and school personnel are expected to return to face-to-face classes with a transparent-bag policy in place as an added security measure.

Rotie Gabuya, director of Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion-Mandaue, said the school implemented the measures in response to safety and security concerns.

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“For easy checking and monitoring at the same time leaving big bags and other essential items may be left in classrooms,” said Gabuya.

The school also uses manual checks and metal detectors.

These were raised by Gabuya during a coordination meeting between the Department of Education (DepEd)-Mandaue and different schools on Monday, August 24, as officials prepared for a proposed nationwide simultaneous school safety drill for active attack incidents.

Dr. Bianito Dagatan, superintendent of DepEd-Mandaue, said private schools may implement online or distance learning based on their assessment, provided they comply with DepEd requirements. Schools may likewise adopt safety measures such as transparent bags after consulting with parents.

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Dagatan said schools should not rely on a single security measure. Some of DepEd-Mandaue and the city’s measures and plans include more security deployment, acquiring metal detectors, walkthrough systems, monitoring systems and stronger coordination with parents and authorities.

“Ang pagtan-aw nato sa kani nga situation (school shooting incidents) we are not looking into one solution. Tanan’g possible solution i-implement sa school taking into consideration ang main goal is prevention,” said Dagatan.

(The way we look at the situation (school shooting incidents), we are not looking into one solution. All possible solutions will be implemented by schools, taking into consideration and the main goal prevention.)

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano on Tuesday, Aug. 25, said school safety should be treated as a shared responsibility among parents, schools and authorities, particularly amid the emergence of threats and incidents involving schools.

Ouano urged parents to closely monitor their children, including what they watch and access through social media and mobile phones.

“Everything starts at home. Close monitoring sa atoang anak, atoa man ning responsibility as parents. Atoa gusto is prevention,” said Ouano.

(Everything starts at home. Close monitoring of our children. This is our responsibility as parents. What we want is prevention.)

Ouano acknowledged that security measures such as metal detectors could help prevent dangerous items from entering schools, but he said these alone could not eliminate the risk of an attack.

He emphasized the need for a broader preventive approach involving parents, school personnel, students, and law enforcement.

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