Boljoon drinking session turns into hacking attack: 1 dead, 1 wounded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drinking session turned into a bloody tragedy when two drunk friends argued, then hacked each other with a machete, causing the death of one and the wounding of another.

The tragedy happened in Purok Mahogany, Barangay El Pardo, Boljoon town, southeastern Cebu, at past 11 p.m. on Friday, August 28.

The assailant-turned-victim was a 73-year-old farmer who died after he was hacked in the head and stabbed with a machete.

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The supposed target-turned-assailant, a 37-year-old construction worker, was wounded in the left arm.

Both are residents of Boljoon town.

Investigation showed that the two friends were having a drinking session, but when they got drunk, they argued.

The argument got heated, with the farmer leaving and saying he would be back.

“Hulata ko kay managkot ko (Wait for me because I would light a candle),” the farmer said.

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When the farmer returned, he was brandishing a machete, and then he hacked the construction worker, hitting him in the left arm.

The construction worker then wrestled with the farmer and managed to take the machete from the latter.

Police said it was then that the construction worker hacked the farmer on the head and then stabbed him in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to the Oslob District Hospital for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested by responding police officers, who also recovered the machete used in the crime.

He was treated for his wound and was detained at the Boljoon police detention cell pending the filing of homicide charges.

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