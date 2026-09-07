Explainer: Why is Metro Cebu’s air quality fluctuating?

Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) air quality monitoring specialist Engineer Arthur Niño Calupig explains why air quality in Metro Cebu is fluctuating. | CDN Digital photo / Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu’s air quality has fluctuated in recent days, as shifting wind conditions and transported pollutants affected levels of fine particulate matter, the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) said.

Air quality in Metro Cebu spiked to the “very unhealthy” category anew on Monday, September 7, after EMB-7 recorded a fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air quality index of 158 at 7 a.m.

The level was higher than Sunday’s “unhealthy for sensitive groups” classification, while EMB-7 had also recorded “very unhealthy” PM2.5 levels in parts of Metro Cebu on Saturday.

READ: Metro Cebu air quality better, still ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’

Why does the air quality change?

Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig, EMB-7’s air quality monitoring specialist, said changes in wind speed and direction affect how much pollution from forest fires in Indonesia reaches Metro Cebu.

“Dako og epekto ang kanang atong gitawag nga gustiness or kalit gani nga paghuyop sa kusog nga hangin,” Calupig said, explaining that strong winds can carry pollutants away from Central Visayas instead of directly toward the region.

READ: Capitol hospitals log zero haze-related cases over weekend

(Gustiness, or sudden strong winds, has a significant effect.)

However, when prevailing southwest winds carry pollutants from Indonesia toward the Philippines, Metro Cebu can again experience increased concentrations of fine particulate matter.

READ: Forest fires in Indonesia bring haze to Metro Cebu

Calupig added that cooler periods, particularly from midnight to early morning, can also contribute to higher fine particulate matter concentrations because pollutants can remain suspended in the air.

It is not just the wind

However, Calupig stressed that wind speed and direction alone do not determine Metro Cebu’s air quality, as the amount of pollution being transported or dispersed also affects the concentration recorded at monitoring stations.

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

“Ang atong concentration sa pollutant is magdepende ra gyud ta kung unsa’y mapunta sa atong monitoring station,” he said.

(Our pollutant concentration really depends on what reaches our monitoring station.)

He explained that wind-trajectory models can show where pollutants may be moving, but these do not automatically represent the concentration of pollutants at ground level.

This is why EMB-7 continues to rely on its air quality monitoring stations to determine the actual levels of fine particulate matter in Metro Cebu.

Why did levels drop, then rise again?

Calupig said the forest fires in Indonesia remain active, while the prevailing southwest winds continue to provide a pathway for pollutants to reach the Philippines.

Sudden shifts in wind conditions can temporarily divert pollutants away from Central Visayas, lowering concentrations before the winds shift again and carry pollutants toward the region.

Rain may temporarily reduce airborne particulates by washing them out of the atmosphere, but Calupig said this does not necessarily mean the haze will disappear if the fires remain active and winds continue carrying pollutants toward the Philippines.

For now, EMB-7 said it cannot provide a specific forecast of how severe Metro Cebu’s air quality will be in the coming days because concentrations depend on changing wind conditions and the amount of pollution transported toward monitoring stations.

The bureau continues to coordinate with the Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas, which coordinates with local government units on appropriate measures, including possible class suspensions.

With Metro Cebu again experiencing “very unhealthy” air quality, EMB-7 urged the public to stay indoors when possible and advised those who need to go outside to wear a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask.

The bureau also urged extra precautions for vulnerable groups, including children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and people with heart or lung conditions such as asthma.

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