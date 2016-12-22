2 foreign firms eye mass transport project in Mandaue

FOLLOWING a discussion of a possible railway project with China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) a few weeks ago, two more international transportation companies are meeting with the Mandaue City government for a possible mass transport project in the city.

This was confirmed by Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing during a Christmas lunch with the members of the media yesterday.

After news about the city government’s meeting with the CRCC saw print in the local dailies roughly two weeks ago, Quisumbing said that several companies abroad have expressed intent to visit Mandaue and explore possible opportunities for investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to the news item that came out weeks ago regarding our meeting with a big rail developer, we have received interest from several companies,” Quisumbing said.

One of the huge companies is specializing in delivering efficient and modern train services in China while the other is also into train services and has established its foothold in various countries in Europe.

“These developers (have a) track record in other countries and local affiliates as well. These two groups have requested not to be named yet until such time that they can do their preliminary work. We are very excited about the prospects that they may bring,” Quisumbing told reporters.

Quisumbing had met with one of them on Thursday afternoon while the other one will seek audience with the mayor after New Year’s Day.

Understanding Metro Cebu’s need for a mass transport system to remedy its traffic woes, the two companies intended to offer a unified transport system for Metro Cebu and design specific transport services tailor fit to the specific infrastructure situation and needs of a particular local government unit (LGU).

Quisumbing said that Mandaue needs a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) or Light Rail Transit (LRT) system that would speedily transport commuters from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) and airport all the way to Mandaue City and Cebu City.

“If you look at it, the stretch is really not that long in Mandaue, if you talk about possible routes like Ouano Avenue going to the airport or if you talk about M.L. Quezon down to A.C. Cortes and into Mactan. These are not terribly long routes,” Quisumbing said.

He added that the success of this project combined with Cebu City’s plan for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be pivotal in addressing the the traffic problems in and out of Lapu-Lapu City and in the northern and southern portions of Cebu.

“We expect traffic to worsen once the international port (in Consolacion) is completed and operational. So while it is still being undertaken, being constructed, it is really important for us to already consider and hopefully fast-track the mass transportation efforts,” Quisumbing said.

Asked if the planned train system in Mandaue will come in conflict with the proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Cebu City, Quisumbing said that the international companies can very well create developments and plans to “harmonize” both transport systems in such a way that they provide convenience to the riding public.

“We can put up intermodal transport terminals, where you can have, let’s say, the BRT go to the terminal, drop off the passenger there and from there perhaps, if we decide to pursue a railway system, they can take the train to the north, to the airport or to MEPZ,” Quisumbing said.

The Mandaue City government pins its hopes on the Duterte administration to approve the funding of these big-ticket projects in no time should the two companies as well as the CRCC forge their commitment to Mandaue.