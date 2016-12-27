Search for article

Symphony of Lights at Ayala Center Cebu

SHARES:

05:34 PM December 27th, 2016

Recommended
December 27th, 2016 05:34 PM
Ayala Center Cebu's Symphony of Lights [CDN Photo | Tricia Rodrigo]

Ayala Center Cebu’s Symphony of Lights [CDN Photo | Tricia Rodrigo]

AYALA Center Cebu launched its 2nd year of Symphony of Lights last November 30.

The event was graced by Anna Fegi-Brown, an international award-winning Cebuana singer; Grace Molino; Vlad Fernando of Sun Life Financial; and Celeste “Bong” Dy, General Manager of Ayala Center Cebu. The event was also graced by the Elite BAM Kids from the Brown Academy of Music, a music school owned and operated by Anna Fegi-Brown and her husband, Adam Brown.

In her speech, Dy mentions that they hope to bring  heartwarming Christmas feels through their bright and colorful lights, and classic Christmas music.

The world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir  serenaded the mall goers with their beautiful renditions of Christmas carols. The String Edition also wowed the crowd with their violin performances.

The Symphony of  Lights will run nightly every 30 minutes from 6 PM to 10 PM until January 31, 2017,  at the Ayala Terraces Cebu. /Korinna Lucero

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.