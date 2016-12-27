Symphony of Lights at Ayala Center Cebu

AYALA Center Cebu launched its 2nd year of Symphony of Lights last November 30.

The event was graced by Anna Fegi-Brown, an international award-winning Cebuana singer; Grace Molino; Vlad Fernando of Sun Life Financial; and Celeste “Bong” Dy, General Manager of Ayala Center Cebu. The event was also graced by the Elite BAM Kids from the Brown Academy of Music, a music school owned and operated by Anna Fegi-Brown and her husband, Adam Brown.

In her speech, Dy mentions that they hope to bring heartwarming Christmas feels through their bright and colorful lights, and classic Christmas music.

The world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir serenaded the mall goers with their beautiful renditions of Christmas carols. The String Edition also wowed the crowd with their violin performances.

The Symphony of Lights will run nightly every 30 minutes from 6 PM to 10 PM until January 31, 2017, at the Ayala Terraces Cebu. /Korinna Lucero