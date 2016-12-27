Lapu treats abandoned kids, CICLs

Almost 50 abandoned children and children in conflict with the law (CICLs) were treated to a Christmas party sponsored by the Lapu-Lapu City government.

One of the beneficiaries of the event, 17-year-old Joy, who has been staying at the Homecare Center of Lapu-Lapu City after she was raped by her own father, said, “Mao gyud ni ang pinaka-happiest moment nga akong gihulat permi kada tuig kay ma-feel gyud nako ang mga tawo nga nag-care namo (This is the happiest moment that I have been waiting for each year because I really feel the love of those who care for us).”

Joy is a sophomore student of a public high school in Lapu-Lapu City.

She plans to continue her studies in college and find a job after graduation in order to help other children at the Homecare Center.

Joy’s mother already died seven years ago, and she was raped by her own father at the age of 12, prompting the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to turn her over to the Homecare Center.

The Homecare Center is a project of Mayor Paz Radaza, and each year the center organizes a Christmas party and an outing at a resort in Lapu-Lapu City for the abandoned children and CICLs.

“Tambungan gyud nako ni kada tuig ilang Christmas party ug ubanan sa ilang outing kay luoy gyud kaayo ning mga bataa, wala nay mga ginikanan, biktima pa sa abuso (I really would attend their Christmas party every year and accompany them in their outing because they are pitiful. Aside from being abandoned, they are also victims of abuse),” said Radaza.

Elenita Gegamo, head of City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) of Lapu-Lapu City, said the children are all studying in school and some of them are enrolled in vocational schools like Paul Niño Alvez, 17, who has been staying in the Homecare for eight years.

“This is to prepare them to get a job to support themselves through college,” Gegamo said.

The Homecare accepts children who are victims of abuse as young as four years old. But by the time the parents are ready to keep them back, these kids will be given back to them.

Mayor Radaza granted the wishes of the children to have bags, skateboard, remote-controlled toy car, stuffed toys and scooter, as Christmas gifts.