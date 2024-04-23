Cebu City Task Force: 4 big violators of easement law to be given final notices

CEBU CITY, Phililppines — At least 4 big establishments located along the Estero de Parian in Cebu City that have violated the 3-meter easement law will be given 72-hour final notices to voluntarily remove those structures blocking the waterways in the area.

These four big establishments are among the 33 businesses in four barangays that the city government has identified to have violated this law and will be issued final notices to clear the area that these establishments blocked.

Retired Maj. Gen. Melquiades Feliciano, chief implementer of the city’s Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGsB), identified these 4 big establishments as Gaisano Main, Harbour City Dimsum, 138 Mall, and Colonade Supermarket.

These establishments are found in Barangay Sto. Niño, which are among the four barangays in the city where the Estero de Parian traverses.

These barangays are Parian, Sto. Niño, Tinago, and San Roque.

Melquiades said that he had ordered during the meeting with Barangay captains on Monday, April 22, for them to immediately give notices to these violating establishments.

According to the Water Code of the Philippines, Article 51, the banks, rivers, streams, and other bodies of water must have a 3-meter easement in urban areas.

The code also states that the owner of the lower estate cannot contract works that impede the natural flow of the water.

In Barangay Sto. Nińo, 19 establishments including the 4 big establishments have already been identified to have violated the three-meter easement law.

They will also issue final notices to six establishments in Parian, six in San Roque, and two in Tinago.

Once the owners of the business establishments receive the notice, they will be given 72 hours to comply.

“If they will not comply, what will happen? The BPLO (Business Processing and Licensing Office) will issue a cease and desist order for their operations,” said Feliciano.

Felicano said that if the establishment would refuse to comply with the cease and desist order from BPLO, the TFGsB would ask the Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to close the establishment. | with reports from Cebu City News and Information

