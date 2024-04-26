Ejercito files reso calling for probe into alleged doctor – pharma collusion

MANILA, Philippines — Senator JV Ejercito has filed a resolution calling for an investigation into the alleged connivance of some physicians and pharmaceutical companies in prescribing medicine.

“To maintain the honor and integrity of the medical profession, Congress may initiate reforms through legislative measures to protect the best interests of doctors and their patients from possible abuses, manipulation and circumvention of laws by pharmaceutical companies,” Ejercito’s Senate Resolution No. 1011 reads.

Ejercito said the alleged collusion between pharmaceutical companies and some medical practitioners may have been contributing to “high out-of-pocket medical expenses,” burdening Filipinos.

Ejercito earlier disclosed that he is well aware of the issue because he was approached by some pharmaceutical companies and “some whistleblowers” who then disclosed to him the alleged practice.

“Sad to say may mga doctors that are shareholders, or became members, kasi nga networking ito na nag incentivize to those who would prescribe medicines from this certain company. We really have to look into this, we don’t want unnecessary expenses for Filipinos, especially those in the province,” the senator previously said.

Health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon earlier detailed the alleged practice, explaining that firms are recruiting doctors to favor specific pharmaceutical firms.

The Department of Health said doctors who accept gifts from pharmaceutical companies in exchange for prescribing certain products may face suspension or revocation of their licenses.

RELATED STORIES

Probe into reported doctor – pharma prescription connivance pushed

Senate to investigate alleged pharma-doc ‘pyramiding scheme’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP