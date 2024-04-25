Teacher who faked being a doctor to face usurpation rap in Dalaguete

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 25,2024 - 09:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A 50-year-old licensed teacher, who is a native of Zamboanga City, will be facing a criminal charge after he was caught lying about being a professional doctor by authorities in Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

The ‘fake doctor,’ identified as Antonio Jabonillo Alpechi alias ‘Yang,’ 50, a licensed professional teacher, was arrested at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Alpechi is reportedly a native of Baliwasan, Zamboanga City, and was residing in Sitio Suba, Barangay Poblacion in Dalaguete.

According to a police report, Alpechi is accused of impersonating a professional doctor and working at the local health center.

He allegedly presented himself as a doctor and applied for a job at the Rural Health Unit using falsified public documents.

Alpechi was eventually hired as the Rural Health Physician by the local government and began performing duties as a doctor despite not being lawfully entitled to do so.

Not long after, however, his crime was discovered by personnel of the Human Resource Department of the Municipality of Dalaguete.

When asked to present the pertinent documents validating his authority, the suspect was unable to do so.

Alpechi was then arrested and brought to the custodial facility of the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station, where he is currently detained.

According to the report, he will likely face a charge of usurpation of authority or official functions.

As of this writing, Dalaguete police are preparing the necessary documents to file the charges against Alpechi on Friday, April 26.

The municipality of Dalaguete is a first-class municipality situated approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

