Daily Gospel, April 26
This is the Daily Gospel for today, April 25, 2024, which is the Friday of the fourth week of Easter.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 14, 1-6.
Jesus said to his disciples: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me.
In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?
And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am you also may be. Where (I) am going you know the way.”
Thomas said to him, “Master, we do not know where you are going; how can we know the way?”
Jesus said to him, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Source: DailyGospel.org
