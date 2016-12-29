Men on bike shoot sleeping man in Basak Pardo

A man who was sleeping on a wooden bench near his house in Bamboo Village, Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City was shot by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle past midnight Thursday.

Junel ‘Mario’ Enriquez, 22, was sleeping on a wooden bench near his house when two men on board a motorcycle stopped and shot him around 12:30 a.m.

Police recovered seven empty shells and two deformed slugs of a .45 caliber gun.

PO3 Jerry Genelaso of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide section said that witnesses described the motorcycle as having a red and white color but with no plate number.

Witnesses however said they were not able to take a good look at the perpetrators since they ran for cover after seeing the backrider shoot Enriquez.

Enriquez was rushed to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) where he is still in critical condition.

Police are looking at a personal grudge angle as the motive behind the shooting.

According to SPO1 Edgar Causon, many residents have complained about Enriquez’s ill, confrontational behavior. Though, there are also those who say that Enriquez may just be mentally ill.

There are no reports linking Enriquez to illegal drug trade.