THE HOLIDAYS may be behind us but their physical effects, among others, will linger a while. Medically speaking, it is actually a time for “damage control” for those of us who have over-indulged during the festivities. The post-holiday “makeover” is just as a healthy pre-emptive measure, more so for those who really want to maintain their normal weight or those who have diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, etc.

As with anything else, damage control is best as a preventive strategy. However, the special celebration and holidays, like a birthday bash, a wedding reception, Thanksgiving Day, and especially the Christmas and New Year festivities, which could go on for more than a week, expose all of us to that great irresistible gastronomical temptation.

For dieters, those who are watching their weight or counting calories, these occasions are tough times. Blessed are those strong-willed souls, whether or not they carry a calorie-counter on one hand and a scale on the other. These health-conscious individuals will reap their rewards in terms of stamina, energy, a stronger immune system, and even longevity, as shown by medical statistics.

Bear and horse analogy

Here is an analogy to clarify a point: “The bear, a carnivorous, eats with impunity in one sitting, gaining pounds after pounds, and then sleeps, slowing down its body metabolism, while the horse grazes on grass several times the whole day, and runs around very frequently, and as such, is a more agile, much leaner, and healthier animal.”

Our physiology is at the optimum when we exercise and consume just the right amount of calories of the right foods to maintain our normal weight and when our glucose (blood sugar) level is on an even keel most of the time. When we over-eat and then try to starve ourselves to compensate for our indiscretion, our blood glucose spikes up and down, described as yo-yo dieting. This severe fluctuation in our blood glucose level has adverse effects on our body and on our immune system. And this poses even greater danger for persons with diabetes.

Eating several times a day, even 5 or 6 times a day, not exceeding the total 24-hour caloric need of our body, is a healthier habit, which helps maintain our blood glucose level in a more stable, less erratic, pattern during the day. But the key is calorie-control, especially the ones from carbohydrates (rice, bread, soft drinks, cakes, ice-cream, candies, and other sweets).

About 10 years ago, we wrote about two main hormones that control our appetite, which is apropos to our discussion. Here is a segment of that column:

What trigger hunger and satiety?

The urge to eat (hungry or not) is, to a large extent, controlled by hormones in our body. And these hormones fluctuate depending on how much sleep we get, what types of food we eat and how much calories we take in, and on how much physical activities we indulge in daily. Scientific researchers are focusing on four specific substances they call “fat

hormones,” which our own endocrine glands in the body produce. There are hormones that make one eat and there are also hormones that signal the brain to tell the person to stop eating. These substances control hunger and satiety.

Which is the “hunger hormone”?

The hunger hormone is Ghrelin, which is secreted by our guts (stomach and intestines). When its level goes up, we feel hungry and have the urge to eat. The level of Ghrelin goes up when we get less sleep or not enough sleep. This is the reason why those who are trying to lose weight should get adequate amount (about 8 hours) of sleep. An imbalance meal and stress also elevate the Ghrelin level. Food deprivation obviously increases the Ghrelin level, hence it is better to keep the level of this hormone on an even keel and not fluctuate too much by eating regularly (or even more than 3 times a day) but at a controlled total calorie ceiling, to maintain health and body weight. So, starving oneself is not a good way to lose weight, since this will lead to a Ghrelin “boomerang” in the

latter part of the day.

Which is the “satiety hormone”?

The opposite or counter-hormone, which is called Leptin, signals the brain when to stop eating. It controls the appetite. This “satiety hormone” is produced by fat cells in the body. When a person loses weight, the leptin level in the blood stream also goes down. As a result, there is a “rebound” weight gain. The best strategy in losing and maintaining a desired weight level is to lose in a slow and steady pace, about one to two pounds a week, and not more. In this manner, there will still be an effective level of leptin in the body to control the urge to eat.

Are appetite suppressants safe?

Most appetite control pills, juices, solutions and powders on the market are not physiological and unnatural way to suppress (by force) the appetite for weight control. While they are readily available and very popular, they have potential adverse side effects on the heart, liver, kidneys and brain in the long haul. Some serious complications, and even deaths, have been reported from the use of these diet substances. Since greater calorie intake than output is the cause of increase in body weight, the safest, most natural, strategy is to eat less and burn more calories with physical exercises, making the output of calories (energy) greater than the intake of calories (food). The use of appetite suppressants could be dangerous.

The healthier “damage control” for our post-holiday misadventures includes daily gradual incremental reduction in the food we eat, daily physical exercises, as simple and easy as brisk walking for about 30 minutes a day, and hitting the scale daily (yes, daily) to check on any progress. Drinking a lot of water (not fruit juices and, especially not toxic soft drinks!) can help a lot. Excess weight that does not come down only means a greater reduction in food intake is needed. The excess weight gained over the holidays could be safely eliminated within a week. For those really overweight to begin with, the same strategy (output of calories must exceed the intake) could be used. Simply put, more exercise and less food, until the scale tells you that you have achieved your dream weight for the NEW YOU and the new year.

