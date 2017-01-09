Candidates start to arrive for 65th Miss Universe

BEAUTIES from all over the world have started to arrive for this year’s Miss Universe pageant, and it seems like the two candidates first to set foot for the international pageant have found comfort in the Philippines.

Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter was first to land in Manila last Saturday where she was greeted by a lot of passengers at the airport.

“Mabuhay Pilipinas! I’m so happy to be reunited with the Philippines for the third time, it feels like I’m coming home, and may I say, I am quite thankful all of my luggage has arrived!” she wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Carolyn said: “Just stepped off the plane, but first, let me take a selfie. Philippines, you sure know how to make a girl feel loved and welcomed!! Mahal ko kayo (I love you all)!”

A blogger and painter, the 26-year-old beauty queen is an active spokesperson for HIV/AIDS in the Carribbean.

Meanwhile, Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser was the second candidate to arrive in the country early morning yesterday, as she shared a photo with Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn during a food tasting activity.

“At the Mall of Asia right now attending the Governor’s Ball Food Tasting event. Filipino food is so delicious!” Soyini wrote.

Carolyn and Soyini are just two of the 80 candidates who will be flying to the country to take their shot at the Miss Universe crown and become the predecessor of Miss Universe 2016 Pia Wurtzbach.

The other candidates are expected to arrive within the week, mostly scheduled January 12 and 13.

The ladies will be touring the Philippines in the next three weeks, with visits to Baguio, Vigan, Cebu, Davao, Boracay, and Batangas lined up.

A preliminary swimsuit presentation will be held at Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu on January 17. The coronation night will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Steve Harvey as host and Ashley Graham as backstage host.