First aid stations for Sinulog procession

10:14 AM January 12th, 2017

In photo are (from left) Smart Public Affairs VisMin Junior Manager NN Navarro; Rev. Fr. Pacifico Nohara Jr., rector of the Basilica; Smart Public Affairs VisMin head Atty. Maria Jane Paredes; Paul Tamala of Red Cross Cebu Chapter; and Rev. Fr. Alladin Luzon, head of the Sinulog committee on security. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

SMART Communications has partnered anew with the Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in deploying first aid stations for the upcoming Sinulog procession.

Spanning for over a decade, the partners have been providing Sinulog participants first aid relief for ailments and injuries sustained during the festival.

Smart employees and student volunteers coming from the different universities in Cebu were recently trained by the Red Cross Cebu Chapter personnel on how to render first aid to the revelers and devotees. /PR

