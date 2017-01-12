First aid stations for Sinulog procession

SMART Communications has partnered anew with the Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in deploying first aid stations for the upcoming Sinulog procession.

Spanning for over a decade, the partners have been providing Sinulog participants first aid relief for ailments and injuries sustained during the festival.

Smart employees and student volunteers coming from the different universities in Cebu were recently trained by the Red Cross Cebu Chapter personnel on how to render first aid to the revelers and devotees.